Denver Broncos may have the perfect cap casualty player to sign in 2025

The Denver Broncos have to add another viable wide receiver to the offense, and this potential cap casualty would make a ton of sense. The Los Angeles Rams drafted one of the better wide receivers of the 2010s and 2020s when they took Cooper Kupp back in 2017. In 2021, Kupp had one of the best WR seasons ever, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was able to win the elusive WR triple crown, which will be won by Ja'Marr Chase this season. Through eight years in the NFL, Kupp has caught 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns. Across a full 17-game season, Kupp averages 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, he has not played a full season since 2021 and has played just two full seasons in his NFL career. Kupp recently spoke about his future with the Rams here:

Cooper Kupp plans to play next season, but is unsure of his future with the Rams.



Story via @sarahbarshop:https://t.co/AdqXvdnLQa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2025

You can tell that Kupp legitimately does not know what the future holds. He will turn 32 years old in the summer and could give the Los Angeles Rams some cap savings. It may not be likely that they are able to swing a trade, and with him not being able to stay on the field consistently, they could opt to just cut him outright.

Something also has to be said for the way the Denver Broncos have been able to manage and avoid injuries over the last two seasons. This has been one of the least-injured teams in the NFL in the Sean Payton era, and I would have to imagine that Cooper Kupp would love to spend a couple of years on a team with a stud QB, an offensive coach that knows how to use him, and with a training and recovery staff that simply knows what they are doing.

The fit could make a ton of sense for both sides, and I am not saying that he needs to be the Broncos' top option. Heck, he'd probably feast if he was the third WR on the depth chart. This could be one of those moves that the Broncos make that simply makes life a lot easier. Kupp has great hands and has been doing this at a high level for a long time.

Denver is going to sniff around the cap casualties that are coming in the NFL. Cooper Kupp could be the perfect fit for this team for a year or two.