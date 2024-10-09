Denver Broncos go all-out on offense in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Denver Broncos' franchise is trending upward after five weeks in 2024, and this 2025 NFL Mock Draft helps them go all-in. Through five weeks, almost everything seems to be working for the Denver Broncos. The offense is beginning to stack some nice performances, and the defense is still playing out of their minds.
If this keeps up, not only could the Broncos legitimately make the playoffs this year, but they could also use the 2025 NFL Draft to truly go all-in. The next 10 months or so could be glorious for Denver. Let's get into our weekly Broncos' NFL mock draft.
Denver Broncos go all-out on offense in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft
22nd Overall - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
The Broncos obviously need some legitimate production from the WR room, and Emeka Egbuka figures to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He also goes to Ohio State, a school that has just churned out top-flight NFL wide receivers like Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Could Egbuka be the next?
53rd Overall - Donovan Jackson, iOL, Ohio State
Back-to-back picks from the Ohio State University has the Denver Broncos taking one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country in Donovan Jackson. I could see Denver looking to replace Ben Powers and Luke Wattenberg at some point of the right opportunity presents itself, and with the team's OL being a strength, there is no reason to not keep it one.
84th Overall - Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
The Broncos also need a boost at tight end, and with Greg Dulcich being inactive for Week 5, the Dulcich experiment may be over. Luke Lachey is a tight end from Iowa, and honestly, give how talented their TEs have historically been in the NFL, that may be good enough for Denver to nab him up in the third round of this NFL mock draft.
125th Overall - Howard Cross III, DL, Notre Dame
DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025, and with how great the defensive line has played, Denver may not have to immediately address the unit. Howard Cross III from Notre Dame is there for them at pick 125, so the Broncos make the move to bolster the DL.
He had 66 tackles for the Fighting Irish in the 2023 college football season.
191st Overall - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Denver Broncos may have found something sustainable at tackle with Alex Palczewski. With Mike McGlinchey likely still on the team in 2025 and Garett Bolles set to hit the free agent market, Denver must in some capacity bring in a tackle prospect, as the last tackle they drafted was Bolles himself back in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Denver must put that to an end and draft a tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.
197th Overall - Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
The Denver Broncos lost starting inside linebacker Alex Singleton for the year with a torn ACL, and I would not be shocked if the team moved on from Singleton in 2025. Getting a true playmaker at inside linebacker would be ideal, and Jay Higgins from Iowa could be that player.
Higgins had 171 total tackles and five tackles for loss in 14 games for Iowa in 2023. That is simply elite production. Denver should take a look at Higgins.