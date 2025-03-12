Denver Broncos free agency could still end up being a massive failure

The Denver Broncos have definitely left their mark in free agency thus far, but they also still have time to mess it up in a big way. I have been, mostly, a big fan of what the Broncos have done in free agency so far. Their biggest moves include re-signing DJ Jones, and signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

Addressing inside linebacker and safety were two big needs for this team, and now, on paper, this defense is truly ready to roll. Some depth options could absolutely be pursued to round out the depth chart, but those can come in the 2025 NFL Draft or in the later waves of free agency.

Right now, we are still pretty early in the 2025 NFL free agency period, as there are a lot of quality free agent players still on the market. For whatever reason, they remain unsigned, but we should see more signings pouring in as the day goes on.

Well, while the Broncos have done quite well in free agency thus far, there is still a chance they could fail...

Can the Broncos still fail in free agency?

The answer is yes, they can still fail. Addressing their defensive needs was really only half of the equation, as the Denver Broncos now must add some offensive playmakers to the equation. News broke on Monday that free agent tight end Evan Engram visited the Denver Broncos, but he also visited the Los Angeles Chargers, so there appears to be some competition there.

Denver missing out on Engram heading to LA would be a huge loss. The Broncos also need to add a veteran wide receiver. Cooper Kupp seems poised to hit the free agency market, and he could be a logical fit. And if you ask me, they also need to add someone at the running back position as well.

While the RB and TE groups are very deep in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Broncos have bottom of the barrell talent with their RB and TE rooms right now. Bo Nix was truly not working with much during his rookie season, and the team failing to add at least two playmakers on the offensive side of the ball would truly make this offseason a failure.

There are still legitimate players out there that can come in and help Nix hit his stride in year two. George Paton and Sean Payton owe it to their young QB to make a couple of deals to give their franchise quarterback more weapons.