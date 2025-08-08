Denver Broncos' first two QB matchups are shaping up to be insanely easy

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Weeks 1 and 2, and these games could present ultra-easy QB matchups. The Broncos have gotten out to slow starts in the Sean Payton era.

They were 1-5 to open up the 2023 NFL Season and were 0-2 to open up the 2024 NFL Season. Denver losing their first two games but finishing with 10 wins overall does show you just how good this team can be.

And if Denver limps out to another bad start in 2025, any chance at winning the division might go up in smoke. Well, the team is projected to face some massive unknowns at QB in Weeks 1 and 2, so a 2-0 start is on the table.

Denver Broncos likely facing Cam Ward and Anthony Richardson in Weeks 1 and 2

The Tennessee Titans come to town in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and it should be the first start for rookie QB Cam Ward. The Titans' offense will absolutely be a work in progress, and Broncos' fans should remember how disastrous Bo Nix's first start in the NFL was.

While Cam Ward might be a franchise QB, the first start in the NFL for any rookie QB is usually quite bad. With Denver's fierce pass rush and top-flight secondary, this team should blowout Tennessee, and it really should not be close at all.

Well, in Week 2, Denver travels to Indianapolis to face the Colts, and it's likely going to be against Anthony Richardson, who got blown up in the backfield in the team's first preseason game. His finger was dislocated because of the hit.

Denver saw just how inefficient Richardson was in 2024 when Indy came to Denver. Unless something drastic changes for both teams, the Broncos should be able to come away with two solid wins to open up 2025.