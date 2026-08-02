Denver Broncos fantasy football tracker: Every training camp and preseason update

There's a lot of buzz surrounding Jaylen Waddle's arrival to the Denver Broncos, especially within the fantasy football community, and understandably so. He should immediately step in as the club's undisputed No. 1 wide receiver, setting him up for a high-volume role in a rising offense.

However, there are certainly some questions surrounding Waddle. Broncos franchise quarterback Bo Nix's recovery from a broken ankle that required two surgeries tops the list. Longtime Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton's adjustment to having a new sheriff in town and whether the two can coexist is another storyline.

Everyone is also curious to see how the Broncos' running back room shakes out. Oft-injured veteran J.K. Dobbins was retained this offseason and figures to lead the pack, yet is unfortunately coming back from a surgically repaired foot issue. 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey possesses the traits to be a dual-threat playmaker, and fourth-round rookie Jonah Coleman has a three-down skill set.

Is Father Time closing in on pass-catching tight end Evan Engram, who turns 32 in September? Can he bounce back from a disappointing inaugural campaign in Denver?

We'll have a much better idea of what to expect as training camp and the preseason roll on. Stay tuned and let this be a one-stop shop for any fantasy-relevant headlines coming out of Denver.

Note: This story will be updated regularly throughout the Denver Broncos' training camp and preseason.

Latest fantasy football updates for the Broncos: News, injuries and position battles

Jaylen Waddle does it again -- 7/30

Another day, another viral one-handed Waddle highlight. He's been as advertised thus far, and Denver plans to move him all around the formation (h/t Broncos Breakdown host Trace Moustakas).

Nothing to see here. It's business as usual for the Broncos' WR1, who's shaping up to be a fantastic value in Rounds 3-4 this summer.

Evan Engram 'arguably the star of the day' -- 7/30

Engram caught a pass from "every QB," including a 50-plus-yard "bomb" from Jarrett Stidham (h/t Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports). Talk about showing signs of life.

It's been a while since Engram has been fantasy-relevant, but crazier things have happened and he has the pass-catching chops to reenter the discussion. The two-time Pro Bowler has three top-six point-per-reception (PPR) scoring finishes to his name, including most recently in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jonah Coleman shows versatility early -- 7/29

Coleman hauled in a TD reception from backup signal-caller Jarrett Stidham during seven-on-seven drills (h/t the Locked on Broncos podcast). The Washington product beat pass-rusher Jonathon Cooper on the play.

Jaylen Waddle instantly asserts himself -- 7/29

It didn't take long for Waddle to showcase exactly why Denver traded a first-rounder (and more) to acquire him in March. He reeled in a touchdown grab against cornerback Riley Moss in the seven-on-seven period, per the Locked on Broncos podcast.

Let the Waddle hype train continue chugging. He makes an exciting high-upside WR2 in his first season with the Broncos — whose average draft position (ADP) may only rise from here.

Pat Bryant shines on Day 1 -- 7/29

Bryant was the "one guy who looked the part all day" in the Broncos' acclimation practice (h/t the Locked on Broncos podcast). He caught two touchdowns from third-string QB Sam Ehlinger to conclude a shortened, light session.

The 2025 third-selection appeared to be turning a corner as a rookie before an ill-timed hamstring strain. He doesn't offer much short-term value while Waddle and Sutton are around, albeit a name to keep in mind.