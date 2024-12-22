Denver Broncos could have a secret weapon return to lineup in Week 17

The Denver Broncos' defense has been shaky as of late, so they should hope this defensive starter returns to the lineup in Week 17. The Broncos need to win just one more game to clinch their first playoff spot since 2015, but there is also a path for them to lose their remaining two games and still get in.

The team has been without stud CB Riley Moss for weeks now. He left during the team's Week 12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has since missed games against the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers. In those games, Denver has surrendered 475, 161, and 263 passing yards, which comes out to 299.7 yards per game through the air given up.

Was Denver playing the long-game with CB Riley Moss?

In the games Moss has played in this year, Denver has given up 199.8 passing yards per game. It's abundantly clear just how important Riley Moss is to this offense, and the second-year CB was limited in practice coming into their Week 16 game. Some have projected that he would return in Week 17 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, and with him being limited in practice this past week, that could be a true statement.

The Denver Broncos also OK'd the team to be flexed into Thursday Night Football for Week 16. Some have also said that the Broncos did this on purpose to give them more time to prepare for the Bengals in Week 17. This would also then give Riley Moss more time to heal up before that game, given that he probably had no shot at playing in Week 16.

If you begin to put the pieces together, it makes sense to think that the Broncos wanted this schedule-flex for Week 16 to give them more time to prepare for Week 17. The Broncos don't necessarily lose much ground in the AFC Playoff Picture with their latest loss to the LA Chargers. Denver and LA were both in a playoff spot before Week 16 and are still both in a playoff spot now.

However, the most threatening team to Denver's playoff hopes is very likely the 6-8 Cincinnati Bengals, so by getting this flex into TNF, Denver gives themselves three more days of rest for Week 17. If Denver is able to beat the Bengals, they are in the postseason, and this could be the first game that Riley Moss returns to the lineup.

If you think about this entire situation, Denver may have been playing the long-game the entire time with Moss and their schedule. The Broncos could have their normal starting secondary back in Week 17 to go up against Joe Burrow and one of the best passing offenses in the NFL.

Riley Moss returning to the lineup in Week 17 for the Denver Broncos gives them their secret secondary weapon back and falls in line with how they approached their recent schedule changes.