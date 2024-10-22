Denver Broncos are setting up to have an offseason frenzy in 2025
The Denver Broncos may be positioning themselves quite well to have quite an active offseason in 2025. Coming into the 2024 NFL Season, no matter where you looked, it seemed as of every single outlet, website, and everything in between were low on the Broncos, projecting that they would win only a handful of games.
And through seven games in the 2024 NFL Season, you could argue that Denver is the breakout team of the year, at least in the AFC. Not only are they 4-3, but they're doing it while developing a rookie QB and currently sit in a playoff spot. It's been quite the year for the defense, and you can clearly tell that this coaching staff knows what they are doing.
When Sean Payton took this job, I am very confident in saying that he probably did not want and did not think he was going to make it work with Russell Wilson and envisioned targeting a rookie QB in 2024. In the NFL, it's rather common for a rookie QB to breakout in their second season in the league and there is no better advantage in sports than a stud QB on a rookie deal.
Which brings me to the hook!
The Broncos might put the league on notice in 2025
Bo Nix looks the part thus far. Like any rookie QB, he's got some element of his game that he must clean up, period. The footwork in the pocket is sloppy, and he's tends to leave clean pockets sooner than he should. However, him not turning the ball over a lot and overall avoiding sacks have been huge pluses. His legs have also been a huge plus, so Denver is in a good spot.
Well, as we slowly creep toward the end of the 2024 season, we can probably peg Denver somewhere between 7-10 wins, which would likely barely leave them out of the postseason or could squeeze them in, and that would set them up to go berserk in the 2025 NFL Offseason. According to Over The Cap, the Broncos will have around $72 million in cap space next offseason, which currently ranks 9th in the NFL and 5th in the AFC.
They also have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since 2021. The 2025 offseason could be when the Broncos finally dig themselves out of all the poor decisions they made since 2021, which are highlighted with hiring Nathaniel Hackett and trading for Russell Wilson.
Their insane cap space number coupled with their own draft picks and the opportunity to go all-in around a QB on his rookie deal could lead to quite the offseason frenzy for Denver in 2025.