Davis Webb promotion makes Broncos' no. 30 overall draft pick a no-brainer

The Denver Broncos have officially promoted quarterbacks coach Davis Webb to the offensive coordinator position, which could end up being one of the most significant moves the team makes all offseason.

Until Sean Payton says otherwise, speculation is going to run rampant about whether or not Webb is going to end up calling plays this season, and many Broncos fans want to see that happen.

We'll see how that situation progresses over the course of the offseason, but the promotion of Webb has made the Broncos' decision with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft even more obvious than it was before.

Broncos need to trade for a playmaker with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft

If there was one year the Denver Broncos needed to adopt Les Snead's "F*** Them Picks" mantra, it would be the 2026 offseason. The Broncos' need for a proven playmaker at the wide receiver position has never been more abundantly clear.

There were rumors over the last year that the Broncos were interested in the likes of Stefon Diggs, Jaylen Waddle, and to varying degrees other players like Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel. In fact, it was reported that the Broncos finished second to the Patriots in the bidding war for Diggs.

So, while Sean Payton and George Paton have been adamant that the Broncos are pleased with their wide receiver room and the young players at that position, they've been close to a major move to shake up that position group on a number of occasions.

With Davis Webb being promoted to offensive coordinator, and likely having an even louder voice this offseason with Pete Carmichael and Joe Lombardi off of Payton's staff, there's no question that he's going to point out the team's need for upgrades at receiver.

And frankly, it might just be one upgrade.

The Broncos have a number of really talented young players at the position in Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant. They have an established veteran in Courtland Sutton, who just made the Pro Bowl this year and is a high-end WR2 at the "X" position.

If the Broncos can use that No. 30 overall pick to trade for a receiver like AJ Brown, Jaylen Waddle, or another impact player at that position who can be immediately slotted in as the team's leader in targets, it would be the best possible use of that pick.

This year's incoming rookie class is not heavy on blue-chip talent. It's not the most loaded class ever. And the Broncos are in a position right now where they don't necessarily "need" that 30th overall pick to be a rookie contract player. The fact that Bo Nix is on his rookie deal gives the team financial flexibility for another handful of years, even in the early years of a contract extension should the team arrive at that point.

But with Webb returning to the Broncos this year as the team's offensive coordinator, there should be no question about how to invest that top pick if the right player is available.