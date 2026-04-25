Daniel Jeremiah called Broncos' Tyler Onyedim pick before it ever happened

The Denver Broncos don't ride the "NFL Train" when it comes to following media analysis of draft prospects and free agents, but you never know when they're going to align with the experts.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah is one of the best in the business, so it comes as absolutely no surprise that he actually called the Denver Broncos' pick of Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim weeks before it happened.

Appearing on Orange & Blue Today, Jeremiah was asked about potential fits for the Broncos with their top pick to replace John Franklin-Myers on the defensive line, and he threw out a few names that could make sense in the Broncos' pick range, including Onyedim.

Daniel Jeremiah called Denver Broncos' top pick of Tyler Onyedim weeks before it happened

Here's @movethesticks talking about the possibilities for the Broncos at pick No. 62 earlier this month, when he mentioned Tyler Onyedim, the Texas A&M defensive lineman who would become the Broncos' selection at No. 66: pic.twitter.com/xJ38m83h1t — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 25, 2026

On his final big board, Jeremiah had Onyedim ranked as his 87th overall player, so at least according to that, the Broncos might have "reached" a little bit. But at this stage of the draft, all bets are really off.

Jeremiah's colleage Lance Zierlein of NFL.com really liked Onyedim in the pre-draft process, ranking him as the 8th-best defensive lineman in the class. He viewed him as a future starter:

"Fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas A&M from Iowa State and made an immediate impact. Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms. He beats blockers into gaps and uses active hands/feet to bypass them, making tackles in tight quarters or down the line. He competes at the point with a stiff punch and powerful upper half to stall blocks. He can set edges but lacks the lower-body mass to be a static defender inside. His pass rush is behind his run defense but the tools and flashes are promising. Onyedim is a future starter with the athleticism and scheme versatility to play as a 3-technique or odd-front end."



- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

One thing that comes up every time Onyedim is discussed is his outstanding length. With 34 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/8-inch hands, he's got the physical traits you covet in a player who can line up all over the defensive line.

Even though he goes down as a 3rd-round pick, the 66th overall selection is a substantial investment by the Broncos in Onyedim, who is only one pick off of being the highest-drafted player on the Broncos' defensive line right now (Zach Allen went 65th in 2019).