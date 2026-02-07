Chiefs' recent coaching hire all but gave Broncos another AFC West title

The Denver Broncos can repeat as division champions in 2026, not only because they're about to crush the offseason, but because their division rivals can't get out of their own way.

Specifically, the Kansas City Chiefs just made a coaching hire in the 2026 offseason that could be their undoing. It's clear that, after their worst season in over a decade, the Chiefs are resorting to the tactic of familiarity to try and recapture the magic they had a couple of years ago.

The Chiefs hired old friend Eric Bieniemy as their offensive coordinator in 2026, saying goodbye to Matt Nagy in the process. As excited as the Chiefs seem to be to have Bieniemy back on the staff, it's impossible to ignore the fact that he proved to not be an effective coordinator when given opportunities outside of the Chiefs (and Andy Reid's shadow).

Broncos can benefit from Chiefs' desperation hire of Eric Bieniemy as OC

The Chiefs are doing everything they can to recapture the magic. It's the same tactic we're seeing from the Marvel franchise right now, bringing back all of the familiar faces after a dry spell that likely lost the franchise millions upon millions of dollars.

The Chiefs might be able to assemble the same Avengers, but they can't rewind the clock five or six years ago.

After a handful of consecutive offseasons of failing to land a head coaching gig outside of Kansas City, Bieniemy decided to spread his wings as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders in 2023. They ended the season with the 2nd-worst record in the NFL and the 25th-ranked scoring offense.

That was an offense that ranked 1st in the NFL in passing attempts and 32nd in the NFL in rushing attempts.

In his one opportunity outside of Kansas City, Bieniemy had the most unbalanced offense in the NFL. He only lasted one year with the Commanders before going to UCLA in 2024 where his offense averaged 18.4 points per game, 126th of 134 qualifying schools in the country.

Bieniemy worked with the Chicago Bears' running back position last season, and that might actually be the best value he brings to the table. As a running back by trade, Bieniemy seemingly did a great job working with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monongai. And perhaps what he learned from Ben Johnson as a play-caller will help him in his second stint with the Chiefs.

But for the time being, this should give the Broncos confidence that they have the best brain trust of offensive minds in the division, even with the Chargers bringing in Mike McDaniel this offseason and the Raiders bringing in Klint Kubiak. The duo of Sean Payton and Davis Webb, potentially with play-calling duties going to Webb, can help the Broncos take another leap forward on that side of the ball in 2026 while the Chiefs are looking to go back in time.