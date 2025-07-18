Chargers are in the same dysfunctional spot at WR after shocking retirement

The Los Angeles Chargers are still in a dysfunctional state at one of their weaker positions, even while addressing it this offseason. The Chargers added some talent to the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but they were out-dueled by the Denver Broncos for Evan Engram.

LA still signed Najee Harris, Mike Williams, and drafted both Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, Harris apparently hurt his eye during a fireworks incident during the fourth of July, and just recently, one of their wide receiver additions decided to call it quits entirely.

All of a sudden, LA looks quite dysfunctional at a key position they needed to improve on this offseason...

Los Angeles Chargers just lost WR Mike Williams to retirement

Mike Williams was a first-round draft pick of the Chargers' back in 2017,

Sources: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams’ agent Tory Dandy informed the team last night that, after eight seasons, his client is retiring from the NFL. Williams walks away from the game at age 30. pic.twitter.com/f97JzkcYHj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

After seven years with the Bolts, Williams actually played in 18 games in the 2024 NFL Season for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams then signed back with the Chargers this offseason, but is now done in the NFL at just 30 years old. Across his Chargers' career, Williams caught 309 receptions for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He had two 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021. Overall, his career was a bit hurt b y some injuries and overall inconsistent play. Williams never really emerged as a clear-cut WR1 and never made a Pro Bowl. The Chargers were surely relying on Williams to a certain degree in the 2025 NFL Season, so his retirement may force LA to dip back into the free agency pool for some more help at receiver.

Keenan Allen is still a free agent, and Amari Cooper is, too. If you ask me, the Denver Broncos should go out and sign one of those players to simply prevent an AFC West rival like the Chargers from getting them. In an offseason where the Chargers wanted to add enough talent to take the next step, the supporting cast on offense around Justin Herbert still feels just OK.