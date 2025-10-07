The Denver Broncos are coming off one of their biggest wins in recent memory against the defending Super Bowl champion. Overcoming a 14-point deficit, the team rattled off 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and won.

Bo Nix and the offense were grinding out drives throughout the game, yet not finishing them. They were facing a tough Philadelphia defense led by Vic Fangio. When it mattered most in the fourth quarter, the offense started to put it all together.

Nix was connecting with his receiving core and led the comeback win in tremendous fashion. We had playmakers step up when needed, and it was a nice sight to see on Sunday. Here is my report card on the wide receivers in the week five win over the Eagles.

Broncos wide receiver report card after Week 5 victory against Eagles

Courtland Sutton: A-

It was nice to see Courtland Sutton step up and come in clutch in a big road game like this one. He has been the WR1 for the Broncos for a few years and tends to fade a bit in these types of games.

Fortunately enough, he showed up in the fourth quarter when we needed him most.

Sutton recorded eight receptions for 99 yards in the win over the Eagles and presented a lot of problems to Quinyon Mitchell. He averaged a little over 12 yards per catch and had some big plays to lead the comeback with Nix.

For everyone who loves advanced statistics, Sutton led all receivers in the game in Receiving EPA (+8.1). He was great and a reliable target to turn to as the game drew close.

A great performance by Sutton as the consistent performances are starting to string together for the veteran receiver.

Troy Franklin: B

Troy Franklin has been a steady presence for Sean Payton and his offense.

While his numbers weren't eye-popping against the Eagles, he managed to record three receptions for 35 yards and the game-winning 2-point conversion to defeat the Eagles.

Franklin was a threat to the defense all afternoon with his speed. He managed to have some clear-out routes and get others open, which doesn't show up in the box score.

Franklin is still on track to have his breakout season that fans have been waiting for. He's been good for the Broncos, and the second-year wide receiver will only get better and more reliable as the season progresses.

Marvin Mims Jr: C

I'm giving Marvin Mims Jr. an average grade of a C due to the lack of opportunities. I'm not going to put everything on him, as his numbers weren't great.

He had two catches for ten yards against the Eagles. He managed to have an average separation of 3.6 yards and still posed as a serious threat to Fangio's defense.

We've seen the player Mims can be when given the ball and the opportunities, but Sunday wasn't his day. It happens, and I am not worried about him. He'll continue to be an important piece to the offense and a vital playmaker for Payton's offense.

Trent Sherfield Sr: C

I thought Trent Sherfield Sr was impressive against the Eagles.

Another stat line that doesn't look impressive, as he only recorded one catch for 15 yards, which was a spacing route that he caught and then had impressive yards after the catch, but he looked good. He only ran four routes in the game but impacted the game on different levels.

We've seen him flash in the preseason with the Broncos earlier when he was a threat in the receiving game and he has had his moments with his previous teams in the passing game.

Sherfield is relied upon in other aspects for Payton and this offense, but he can always help out in the passing game when his number is called upon.

Pat Bryant: D

This may get people upset because he has been getting love ever since he was drafted, and the amount of PR he's been getting on social media, but he hasn't lived up to the hype whatsoever.

People can continue to praise his run blocking skills as a wide receiver, which is great, but at some point, we have to see him make an impact in the passing game and prove himself as a guy who can run more than one route.

He had a penalty called on him on a pick play that was costly for the Broncos. There was a conversation to be had at the moment if the flag was justified or not, but Bryant needs to make more of an impact somehow, someway.

He ran 22 routes and had zero targets and wasn't presented with an opportunity to make a play.

Everyone claimed him as the next Michael Thomas and the next great slant receiver for Payton, but the only thing he's getting praised for right now is his run blocking skills.

Even against the Bengals on Monday Night Football, Troy Aikman had joked around after he ran what appeared to be a fade route and said something along the lines of if he doesn't know if Bryant can run any other route but a slant.

Aikman proceeded to talk about how the staff is high on Bryant, but hasn't been a threat in the passing game. Funny enough, the only two catches he has had this season have been slants.

From my perspective, I have higher expectations for players that are selected with the 74th overall pick, and he has been little to no threat in a passing game that can be ghosted at times and needs people to step up.

Hopefully that changes.