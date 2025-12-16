Broncos' Week 16 showdown against Jaguars comes with massive playoff stakes

The Denver Broncos became the first team in the AFC to clinch a playoff berth, as their victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 got them in for the second season in a row. Already winners of two more games than their 2024 total, Denver actually went from being the final team to clinch a playoff spot in 2024 to the first team in 2025.

Well, now that the playoffs are out of the way, Denver can kick things up a notch and look at next trying to clinch the AFC West. After that, it would be clinching the no. 1 overall seed in the playoffs, and obviously, the final goal is the Super Bowl.

Denver can clinch the AFC West title this week with a win and with a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers. Well, they can also clinch the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoff picture as well. Let's dive into those clinching scenarios.

Denver Broncos have a lot to play for in Week 16 for the postseason picture

The Denver Broncos can clinch both the AFC West title and the no. 1 overall seed in the NFL playoffs depending on the outcomes in Week 16.

Here is the AFC West clinching scenario:



1. DEN win + LAC loss or tie OR

2. DEN tie + LAC loss

Here is the clinching scenario for the AFC's top seed. it takes a lot more, but that doesn't mean it can't happen:



1. DEN win + LAC loss or tie + NE loss + BUF loss or tie

The Broncos can clinch the AFC West title AND the no. 1 seed in the playoffs in Week 16. Below are their clinching scenarios.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/eWd4udh9Ns — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) December 16, 2025

The Los Angeles Chargers are at Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 16. The New England Patriots are visiting the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills are visiting the Cleveland Browns. Sure, all three of these AFC teams could close in Week 16, but the most likely scenario might be Denver getting a win and the LA Chargers losing, for starters.

The AFC West title is simple - a Broncos win and a Chargers loss does it. The team would also then have to hope for a Patriots loss and a Bills loss or tie. If all of those happened, they would clinch the no. 1 overall seed with two games remaining. If that did happen, they would likely consider resting starters over the final two weeks of the season.

That is a totally different story, but the main idea here is that the Broncos could have a lot to play for in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season.