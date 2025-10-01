Broncos urged to fix an obvious mistake with major tight end trade

The Denver Broncos still could use another viable weapon on the offensive side of the ball, and they were just urged to make a trade to help that. We have seen spurts of the team's offense truly being great, but it's still a bit of a work in progress. The team largely has good answers at running back and along the offensive line, but wide receiver and tight end are still a bit up in the air.

We have seen some drops by receivers this year, and Evan Engram has not yet gotten going. If the Broncos want to emerge as a top contender in the 2025 NFL Season, they might be required to make a bold move to bolster the playmakers around Bo Nix.

At the end of the day, getting more talented players on the roster is never really a bad thing. Well, recently, the Denver Broncos were just urged to fix an obvious mistake by swinging a major tight end trade.

Denver Broncos urged to trade for Atlanta Falcons' TE Kyle Pitts

The proposed trade from Matt Verderame sends a fourth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Kyle Pitts:

Proposed trade: Fourth-round pick to Falcons for TE Kyle Pitts

This would be the biggest move the Broncos could make. Early on, it’s been a struggle for Bo Nix in his second season, who has thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions on 5.6 yards per attempt. Furthermore, adding Pitts would free up more space for Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr.

Pitts is 24 years old and already has 20 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. Although he has never reached the potential many thought he had coming out of Florida as the No. 4 pick in 2021, Pitts would still be a major upgrade for Denver.

Kyle Pitts might be a legitimate Joker in every sense of the word. He is an all-time athlete at the tight end position. Pitts has 4.4 speed and stands at 6-6 and 250 pounds, which is simply the type of athletic profile you see once in a generation.

As a 21-year-old rookie, Kyle Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards and made the Pro Bowl, but he has failed to find that production since. However, thus far in 2025, things are looking a bit better. Pitts already has 20 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging five catches for 51.3 yards per game, and that would work out to be the following over a 17-game season:



85 receptions

872 yards

The Denver Broncos tried to fix their tight end woes by signing Evan Engram in the offseason, but Engram has caught just eight passes for 62 yards in three games. In fact, the Broncos' tight ends have combined for 18 receptions and 129 yards, so Kyle Pitts is out-producing the four tight ends who have caught a pass for Denver this year.

While the trade may seem unlikely right now, things can change, and if GM George Paton were to make a strong enough offer, you'd have to think that the trade is possible.