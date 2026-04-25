The Denver Broncos had the 62nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the team actually traded down four spots into the third round. Having traded for Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos came into the draft without a first and a third-round pick.

Denver, though, did end up with the 66th selection thanks to a trade down with the Buffalo Bills. Denver netted a late-round pick in that move, and stood pat at their newly-acquired 66th overall selection.

The Broncos took Tyler Onyedim, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, which only continues to prove that this team is committed to breaking the all-time NFL sack record, something they are getting dangerously close to.

The Denver Broncos front office continues to thrive at the right times

Coming in at just under 300 pounds, Onyedim might not have the most ideal size, but he's got the tools and traits to be a great player in this league. In college for five years, Onyedim brings 53 games of experience into the NFL.

In his final year at college, he totaled 48 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Onyedim has arms measuring over 34 inches long and hands over 10 inches, so he's got the length and the bear paws to latch onto defenders for leverage.

This blurb from Lance Zierlein's NFL.com draft profile also does paint a good picture for Onyedim:



"Fifth-year senior who transferred to Texas A&M from Iowa State and made an immediate impact. Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms. He beats blockers into gaps and uses active hands/feet to bypass them, making tackles in tight quarters or down the line. He competes at the point with a stiff punch and powerful upper half to stall blocks. He can set edges but lacks the lower-body mass to be a static defender inside. His pass rush is behind his run defense but the tools and flashes are promising. Onyedim is a future starter with the athleticism and scheme versatility to play as a 3-technique or odd-front end."

He does have it all in his bag, but it may take a little bit of time to develop. Onyedim, though, does profile as a future defensive end, perhaps being in a position to replace John Franklin-Myers, who departed in free agency.

But given that Onyedim is a plus athlete and has a great first step, this does kind of fall in line with the Broncos current defensive philosophy. This team gets to the quarterback for sacks more than any other unit in the NFL, and it's clear that by again investing into the defensive line, this team is committed to breaking the all-time sack record.

Denver has a ton of capable pass-rushers, but Franklin-Myers departing in free agency did create a major void. The Broncos have won 24 regular season games over the past two seasons partly due to how stout they are in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and this pick further proves that.

The Broncos want to remain explosive on defense, and this pick proves it 100 percent.