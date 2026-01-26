Broncos' top free agent sends team crystal clear message before the offseason

One of the worst parts about a special year ending the way it did for the Denver Broncos is knowing that the group of players that accomplished so much will never be together again.

Saying goodbye is part of the gig in the NFL, and the Broncos are not exception. Even for a team that retained 86 percent of its roster from 2024 to 2025, the Broncos are expected to have some roster turnover in 2026. While they should be expected to be aggressive in upgrading areas of need (offensively), it could come at the expense of key defensive players like John Franklin-Myers.

The pending free agent has been such a great pickup for the Broncos after their trade with the New York Jets back in 2024, and he's going to get paid handsomely for his consistent productivity. But will it be by the Broncos? He sent the team a clear message as players cleaned out their lockers for the offseason.

John Franklin-Myers sends clear message that he wants to finish what he started with Broncos

John Franklin-Myers would love to stay with the Broncos: “I love this team. I love the Broncos”



Excited to see the process. pic.twitter.com/v1SBI9LJTY — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 26, 2026

Franklin-Myers reiterated a few things that he's either said or have been reported in recent months. First, he said the Broncos have not offered him any sort of contract extension. So we know he's genuine when he says that he wants to come back, because it's not like he's turned down an offer from the team.

Second, Franklin-Myers stated -- once again -- that he's happy for his teammates who got paid, not bitter.

Third, Franklin-Myers believes it's a matter of when, not if, the Broncos win a Super Bowl. And he wants to be part of that. He talked about the fact that the group this team had in 2025 was special, and how they're so tight-knit as a team.

The Broncos don't have to make Franklin-Myers the highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL, nor do they have to commit to a long-term contract. The wise move here would be to at least make him an offer to stick around, even though the team has already locked in players like DJ Jones, Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and the edge rush duo of Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.

Franklin-Myers will make good money on the open market as a free agent. The Broncos faced an extremely similar situation last offseason when it seemed all but certain that DJ Jones would be walking out the door, until the team surprisingly re-signed him to a three-year deal out of nowhere.

That could happen again with Franklin-Myers, who set the team a clear message here that he wants to stick around. If the Broncos can keep the band together, they absolutely should.