Broncos to sign the brother of team's own All-Pro special teams ace

The Denver Broncos came into the 2026 NFL Draft with limited capital, but they ended the draft with a clear plan and direction. Having clearly embraced more of a needs-based approach in this year's class, the Broncos filled out the rest of their roster with key players who could fill the most urgent long-term needs.

It was a nice change of pace from the team's prior tendencies of taking more of the best player available, which is why someone like Jahdae Barron ended up on the team. Well, right after the draft ends, and that means right after the draft ends, teams across the NFL begin signing undrafted free agents.

There are always some diamonds in the rough here. Ja'Quan McMillian, for example, was an undrafted free agent signing. And Devon Key, who is relevant here, was also an undrafted free agent signing. The Broncos are set to make one with a massive connection to Key, an All-Pro special teams ace.

Denver Broncos to sign Dane Key, brother of Devon Key, as an undrafted free agent

First by Luca Evans, the Broncos will sign Dane Key, the younger brother of the Broncos own Key, a backup safety and one of the best special teams players in the NFL:

#Broncos have signed Nebraska WR Dane Key as a PFA, source tells @denverpost. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 25, 2026

The older Key has been with the Broncos since 2022 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2025. He also seems to be able to hold his own when asked to play defense, and could have more of a role as a backup safety in 2026 with PJ Locke III now on the Dallas Cowboys.

The younger Key is 6-3 and 210lbs, so he fits right into the mold of receiver that head coach Sean Payton loves. He does show some promise as a route-runner and is obviously going to be bigger than most defensive backs on the field.

Given how loaded the Broncos receiver room is, though, Key might have a nearly impossible chance to crack the roster, but a spot on the practice squad could absolutely be something in the cards. He played his college football at Kentucky and Nebraska, finishing 2025 with 39 receptions, 452 yards, and five touchdowns.

Ideally, and this would be the best-case scenario, Key could perhaps crack the roster as the final receiver and begin to make a living on special teams, much like his brother, but if nothing else, the Key family gets to experience this flat-out awesome connection with the Broncos.