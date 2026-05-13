Broncos tight end woes would be fixed if Day 3 rookie predictions come true

Without picking in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos were slated to not have a ton of valuable capital. However, Jaylen Waddle is technically a part of this draft class given Denver traded first and third-round pick this year for him.

All in all, the Broncos, including the Waddle trade, managed to address all of the most urgent roster needs, double-dipping at tight end and inside linebacker, if you count Taurean York, who signed as an undrafted free agent.

Funnily enough, the Broncos seemed to do a ton of damage on Day 3, getting some insane value and perhaps finding multiple contributors, which would be unheard of that late in any NFL Draft. Well, rookie tight end Justin Joly out of NC State is already making headlines as someone who could make an instant impact.

Denver Broncos rookie TE Justin Joly could make an instant impact on the team's offense in 2026

For ESPN, Field Yates listed Day 2-3 rookie draft picks with instant impact, and the Broncos fifth-round selection in Joly made the cut:



"Sean Payton-coached teams have long emphasized having a "Joker" -- a running back or tight end who creates mismatches in the passing game. The Broncos signed Evan Engram last offseason to fill that role, but his numbers (50 catches, 461 yards, one touchdown) were modest.



Joly is a nimble, talented pass catcher who specializes in making catches outside his strike zone. He averaged more than 6 yards after the catch per reception his first three college seasons and didn't have a drop in 2025."

I do believe the 'Joker' label has been overused a bit, but that was something the team seemed to attach to the veteran Evan Engram in 2025, who was modestly productive, but nothing special. It's clear that even with Engram and Adam Trautman in the picture, more help was needed.

Not only did the Broncos snag Joly, but they also used the second-to-last pick in the draft on Dallen Bentley, a 25-year-old rookie who could have two-phase potential as a blocker and receiver. Joly, though, is a fun prospect. Still just 21 years old, Joly is already a functional blocker and does have notable receiviing upside, as Yates notes.

And given his youth, the potential development would be awesome. It's never a bad idea to bet on younger players, especially at tight end, where players have to typically learn how to block and receive at the NFL level, as the position is asked to do both.

Joly is a sure-handed player with YAC ability, so his current skillset could be enough to get him some snaps in 2026. Given how shaky the top duo is in Engram and Trautman, it might not be set in stone that those two see a majority of the snaps.

If Joly can play, and even Bentley, for that matter, the Broncos will get those players on the field, but Joly's upside is obvious and too good not to talk about.