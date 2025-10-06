Broncos' tight end going to IR could urge Sean Payton to make desperate trade

For the first time since a gruesome knee injury, Taysom Hill was active for the New Orleans Saints in a Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. Along with Hill being activated off the physically unable to perform list is Foster Moreau, another productive Saints' tight end.

Tayson Hill was Sean Payton's "joker" in New Orleans. During free agency, the Denver Broncos thought they had signed their joker in Evan Engram, but to date, that signing reeks more of joke than joker. Engram has been injured early on, but even while he was active, his production has been well shy of expectations from Broncos Country. He did redeem himself a bit in Week 5, though.

When Engram signed with the Broncos, many expected an all-pro type season from the athletic marvel. However, through five games, the production hasn't really been there thus far. His touchdown reception in Week 5 was a nice start, though.

According to reports from Nick Underhill, a trustworthy source from NewOrleans.Football, many teams around the National Football League are expecting a fire sale from the Saints prior to this year's trade deadline. In Underhill's article, he mentions the likes of Alvin Kamara and Demario Davis.

Certainly, the Broncos could be interested in those two Saints' players, but there is another player that could pique the Broncos' interest. One of the Broncos' tight ends, Lukas Krull, was just placed on IR. Evan Engram hasn't produced like most have expected, and Adam Trautman is just another fine player, but someone who leaves something to be desired.

With the lack of production from the tight end position and the joker position, the Denver Broncos could certainly be looking elsewhere this season if they want to bolster their offensive production. Broncos' head coach, Sean Payton, has made it well known his guys are his guys, and how many other offensive players has Sean Payton trusted than the current joker for the New Orleans Saints, Taysom Hill?

During Hill's time in New Orleans, he was an incredible threat in the red zone. His ability to throw, catch and run helped Hill grow into the role that some thought Tim Tebow could create. There haven't been many weapons like Taysom Hill ever in the National Football League and it just so happens that Sean Payton helped create the dominate gadget player that Hill has grown into.

George Paton and the Broncos would have to make a few maneuvers to create space for Hill, but If Sean Payton thinks Tayson could elevate the Broncos' offense, it might be worth it. Compensation for the Broncos to acquire Hill would be low, along with his injury history, age and contract, it wouldn't cost much.