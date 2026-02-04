Broncos star Pat Surtain II made a Super Bowl prediction Patriots fans will hate

There is no doubt that the Denver Broncos believe they should be playing in the Super Bowl instead of just watching it. The Broncos lost in the AFC Championship to the New England Patriots, but since that game, we've heard a number of the team's top leaders come out and say that the better team lost, essentially.

Nik Bonitto said it shortly after the game. Courtland Sutton said it at the Pro Bowl. And now Pat Surtain II is throwing his take into the mix. Surtain told Kay Adams that he feels the Broncos would have won if Bo Nix had played, but he put something even more diabolical out there that Patriots fans will hate.

When asked what he thinks the score of Super Bowl LX is going to end up being, Surtain did not shy away from predicting a Seattle Seahawks blowout win.

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II says Seahawks are going to dominate Patriots in Super Bowl LX

Surtain is clearly not happy that the Patriots are playing in this game instead of his team. When he was talking to Kay Adams about the lesson to be learned from that loss, Surtain broke character for a moment and said something about knowing when the weather was going to turn bad.

The simple truth is that Broncos players truly believe they were better than the Patriots, and the only reason the Patriots were able to win was the fact that the Broncos had to play that game with their hands behind their back, hopping on one leg, and in a ridiculous blizzard.

It's pretty wild to think back at the fact that every game played in Denver this year was played in rather mild, even favorable conditions. The one time there was any sort of cold or inclement weather at all happened to be in a game where the Broncos are trying to win with their backup quarterback with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

So it goes in the NFL.

The way the Broncos' defense dominated Drake Maye has them obviously very confident about future matchups against that Patriots team. Even before the snow started coming down like it did in the second half, the Patriots were barely able to run a single play in Broncos territory. The only reason they even got points on the board was because they were set up by Jarrett Stidham's backward pass.

And Surtain is likely vocalizing what a lot of people are thinking. The Patriots have had a great season, they've got a great team, and they could win the Super Bowl. But everybody is looking at this matchup after the way the Patriots played against the Broncos, Texans, and Chargers, and thinking the Seahawks are going to absolutely crush them.