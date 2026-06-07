Broncos' spending on defense proves front office excellence ahead of 2026

The Denver Broncos defense was off to a historically bad start to kick off the 2023 NFL Season, the first year of the Sean Payton era. The team had given up a 70-burger to the Miami Dolphins, and it was at that point that things hit rock bottom.

However, a switch flipped on that side of the ball about half way through the 2023 season. For about 2.5 years now, the Broncos have fielded, at worst, a top-5 defense. In 2024, the team ranked 3rd in points allowed, and in 2025, the team again ranked 3rd in points allowed.

It's clear that, while the defense is far from perfect, it's been a great unit for a while now. The team has led the NFL in sacks the past two seasons, and there isn't any reason to believe that the team's high-end defensive play will not continue in 2026. Well, one would then think that the team is spending some of the most money in the league on this right of the ball, right?

Denver Broncos field the 12th-most expensive defense in the NFL ahead of 2026

Wrong.

According to Over The Cap, the Broncos only have the 12th-most expensive defense in the league ahead of the 2026 season:



1. Pittsburgh Steelers - $194.56 million

2. Baltimore Ravens - $187.41 million

3. Chicago Bears - $177.71 million

4. New York Giants - $174.73 million

5. New England Patriots - $168.99 million

6. Washington Commanders - $165.81 million

7. Seattle Seahawks - $159.63 million

8. Tennessee Titans - $148.25 million

9. Indianapolis Colts - $147.34 million

10. Las Vegas Raiders - $147.02 million

11. Carolina Panthers - $145.48 million

12. Denver Broncos - $142.02 million

It's quite remarkable that the Broncos are spending less than some of these teams, as many of these teams ahead of Denver are, indeed, overpaying at certain positions, but the Broncos have a unit littered with insane value all over the place.

The Broncos field the 8th-most expensive cornerback room, the 11th-most expensive interior defensive line room, and the 6th-cheapest EDGE group. The key here isn't simply going out and buying talent, it's about finding players that best fit the system.

Someone who really fits into this example is Brandon Jones, a player whom I have talked about a lot and is someone that continues to be a high-end player for the Broncos. Jones is making just over $6.5 million per year with the team, but he's been one of the most productive safeties in the league since signing with the Broncos.

HIs starting mate, Talanoa Hufanga, is getting paid just $13 million per year, which is a far cry from the highest-paid safeties in the league, who are making over $20 million per season. At the end of the day, the Broncos are managing their financial resources wonderfully on the defensive side.

This is a top-tier unit, and it's going to be a huge reason why this team wins the Super Bowl this year, if that does indeed happen. Ever since cutting Russell Wilson following that 2023 season, the Broncos have truly put on a masterclass in salary cap management, proving the front office's excellence ahead of 2026.