Broncos solution to the running back room is wasting away on this NFC team

The Denver Broncos had something special in JK Dobbins, but a Week 10 foot injury may sideline him for the rest of the season. The Broncos did take a major risk by signing Dobbins, but he was on pace to run for over 1,300 yards this year, and his fit in the offense was obvious.

There is a scenario where the Broncos could simply re-sign Dobbins through the 2026 NFL Season on another one-year prove-it deal, as he still has not yet played a full season. He also just turned 27 years old, so he still has youth on his side. However, with the Broncos having a wide open Super Bowl window, they may not want to risk having Dobbins in a major role only for him to get hurt again.

The team's solution to the running back room alongside RJ Harvey might actually be on an NFC team that doesn't appear to be sold on his roster status for 2026...

David Montgomery seems as good as gone from the Detroit Lions

#Lions GM Brad Holmes gave the impression that RB David Montgomery could be moved on from this offseason.



“He deserves to be in a situation where his skill set can be utilized.” pic.twitter.com/oT5ypW9RrU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2026

"Obviously, I know it was a tough year for him in terms of the lack of touches. I'm not going to say I went into it planning for it to be that way. So, those are discussions that we're going to have to have a lot more depth in terms of, what's the best plan for him moving forward. Is that somewhere else, or whatever the case may be."



"I really appreciate everything he's done for us if it does go that way, but I hope it doesn't. We love David Montgomery. Those are conversations we're gonna have, I have a lot of respect for that player."

Contractually, it's an easy move for both teams. a Post June 1st trade saves the Lions $6 million on their cap and forces them to eat just under $2.4 million in dead money. Montgomery is turning 29 years old on June and is a 5'11", 230 pound back who began his career with the Chicago Bears back in 2019.

He's played seven years in the NFL and has rushed for 6,115 yards and 59 touchdowns. In his three-year career with the Detroit Lions, Montgomery ran for 2,506 yards, 33 touchdowns, and averaged a solid 4.5 yards per carry. In 2025, however, his usage decreased, and that seems to be the crux of this apparent displeasure the RB has with the current situation.

He's sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs. Despite getting just 9.3 carries per game this year, Montgomery rushed for 716 yards and ight touchdowns. He's added 231 career receptions and 1,890 receiving yards, so in seven years, Montgomery has 8,005 total yards and 63 touchdowns.

David Montgomery is a rock-solid, reliable player who gives Denver that big-bodied, bruiser type of running back they've been missing. A trade would make a lot of sense for both sides.