The Denver Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the 2025-26 NFL playoffs by a 33-30 score in overtime. As we all know, head coach Sean Payton revealed that starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the second-to-last play before the game-winning field goal. Nix will miss the AFC Championship game next week and a potential Super Bowl matchup if they win on Sunday.

Coach Payton, as expected, announced that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the starter for Denver in the AFC Championship game at home next week, with third-stringer Sam Ehlinger as the backup.

Many people said that the Broncos should bring retired guys such as Phillip Rivers, Drew Brees, and even Cam Newton for a potential Super Bowl run, with Bo Nix out, but Sean Payton clearly mentioned that the Denver Broncos will roll with Jarrett Stidham. Stidham has been in Payton's system for three years now and is one of the best backups in the NFL.

At this point, you have to go with the next man up mentality instead of signing someone who has to learn a new and potentially limited playbook. During Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills, backup guys such as Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Sam Mustipher stepped up after injuries. Yes, there was an expectation for Denver to sign someone as an emergency quarterback, but not retired players as the ones mentioned above.

On Sunday, a quarterback signing was announced for the Denver Broncos ...

Broncos sign old friend at quarterback following the Bo Nix season-ending injury:

The Broncos did sign a quarterback. On Sunday, it was announced that Denver signed an old friend to the practice squad. Ben DiNucci.

Broncos are signing veteran QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per source. He rejoins the team he played for two seasons ago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Ben DiNucci is signing with the Broncos' practice squad and will serve as the third-string emergency quarterback for next week's AFC Championship and for the Super Bowl if Denver advances. The former Dallas Cowboys draft pick will have his second stint with the Broncos, as he spent time with the team back in 2023.

He was the third stinger for the Broncos in Sean Payton's first season. He worked under Davis Webb behind Jarrett Stidham. DiNucci saw action in Denver's three preseason games in 2023 and had the following stats: 21/31 cmp/att, 187 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has been bouncing in multiple practice squads, and now lands in Denver for the second time in his career.

It was expected for Denver to sign a quarterback, and got a familiar face.