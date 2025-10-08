Broncos should send Ravens this bold trade offer after they gave away Odafe Oweh

After a dreadful 1-4 start to the season, are the Baltimore Ravens about to have a fire sale of their roster and pending free agents? There's at least a chance that could be happening after a recent surprise trade, and the Denver Broncos need to be ready to jump at the opportunity.

The Ravens traded former first-round pick Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers (thanks) in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman as well as some draft compensation changing hands. For the time being, we are just going to chalk that one up to a couple of brothers doing each other a favor, but if Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is listening to offers on his players, there's an obvious potential fit for the Broncos.

Even with the Broncos already signing Evan Engram in 2025 NFL free agency, the need for additional help at the tight end position remains. The Broncos have recently placed Lucas Krull on injured reserve. Nate Adkins has been dealing with injuries dating back to training camp. Rookie Caleb Lohner is not ready.

Broncos should make Ravens an offer for TE Mark Andrews and see what happens

The Broncos need to ask what the Ravens want for tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens actually have a trio of tight ends set to hit free agency in 2026, including both of their stud players Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Maybe the Broncos should also ask about Likely...

Regardless of the options right now, the Ravens might have one eye on the future regarding Andrews, especially if they are wanting to get a stronger evaluation on Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to make their financial investments next offseason.

Andrews is 30 years old and would be a rental for this year, but he would really help keep defenses on their heels when they play against Denver. The Broncos love to use jumbo sets offensively, and Sean Payton loves to use a wide variety of personnel to mask his intentions before the ball is snapped.

A player like Andrews gives you so many options offensively. The Broncos can continue to rotate their young receivers and get more 12 personnel looks with Andrews and Engram, or any combination of Andrews, Engram, and Adam Trautman.

Given the Broncos' needs elsewhere on the roster, it might be far-fetched to think the team would actually go after a piece like Andrews, but it's not going to cost much to get him financially and it might only take a late-round draft pick to get him off of Baltimore's hands.

Having another weapon like this on the field draws attention, which creates opportunity for everyone else.