Broncos should call wide receiver-rich NFC team for some pass-catching help

The Denver Broncos should still seek out chances to improve their roster on offense, and this NFC team could have a surplus of what Denver is looking for. Some would say that the Broncos did not do quite enough in adding offensive talent in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And as of right now, it does not seem like the team is prepared to make another notable move on that side of the ball aside from undrafted free agency signings. Well, this wide receiver-rich NFC team could have a player that the Broncos could covet in a potential trade.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of wide receivers...

Even before the 2025 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers had a ton of notable wide receivers on their roster, but they drafted two more of note in Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

All of a sudden, they have a huge surplus at the position. Other players in this room include Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Mecole Hardman. There is simply no chance this team is going to carry more than five or six receivers, as that doesn't usually happen in the NFL.

With their new additions, you have to wonder if guys like Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs could be available for the right price? Both Watson and Doubs were selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. Doubs just turned 25, and Watson is about to turn 26.

Romeo Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 2024, having also caught 59 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns the year prior. Watson is a 6'4" target who has struggled to stay on the field, but he did play in 15 games in 2024, catching 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns.

I just refuse to believe that the Packers would not at least listen to trade offers for one or more of their wide receivers, as I have not even mentioned their best WR, Jayden Reed. The Denver Broncos should take a gander at this roster to see if Green Bay is willing to part with someone for the right price.