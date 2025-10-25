Broncos set to face a QB during an all-time hot streak approaching Week 8

The Denver Broncos' defense might be facing the toughest test yet this season entering Week 8. Coming to the Mile High City, the Dallas Cowboys are riding high on the arm of rising MVP candidate Dak Prescott.

Prescott is on a sensational tear at the moment. In fact, during the last four games, Prescott has strung together a streak of games where he has thrown at least three touchdown passes, with zero interceptions. Joining just four other quarterbacks in NFL history, Prescott and the Cowboys' offense are going to be a challenge the Broncos haven't seen since they played the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

With said streak, Prescott has put himself in the same category as future and current Hall of Famers Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and the ultimate conversation piece in Denver: Russell Wilson. Excluding Wilson, those are three all-time top ten quarterbacks in NFL history.

Broncos defense has a chance to make a huge statement vs. Cowboys in Week 8

Granted, Prescott has the benefit of playing with two wide receivers who would be the number one options on the majority of teams across the league. Prescott continues to make the best lemonade possible with the lemons he has been given, and it's turned out to be some amazing lemonade.

How the Broncos' defense will stop or slow down the Cowboys' offense is yet to be seen. Prescott can work a zone; he is mobile enough to stress a defense and loves going to his playmaking wideouts in one-on-one coverage.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is one of the best coordinators in the league. As a unit, the Broncos' defense is also one of the best in the league. Starting with the pressure up front, where the Broncos sit atop or near the top in almost all pressure categories, the Broncos' front has to bring their A-game on Sunday.

Mixing up coverages and trying to confuse Prescott will be the Broncos' best shot at slowing down the Cowboys' offense. But first, they must slow down the Cowboys' current running back and former Denver Bronco, Javonte Williams. If Williams gets going, it will make the Broncos' defensive challenge that more difficult.

In the absence of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens rose to the challenge of replacing Lamb. When Lamb went down, it left Prescott having to build a quick rapport with Pickens. Prescott also has an above-average tight end in Jake Ferguson, someone he already has strong chemistry with.

It will be a challenge for the Broncos' defense on Sunday, dealing with this version of Dak Prescott. But if there is one unit up to the challenge, it is the Denver Broncos. For all the talent the Cowboys have, the Broncos' defense has some purebreds of its own.

Horse for horse, the Broncos can beat the Cowboys in the derby. Especially considering the Broncos will have a strong fan base and an altitude advantage. But the Broncos cannot be afraid to open up and run; that must start from the beginning, and they cannot let up until they cross the finish line.