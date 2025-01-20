Broncos roster missing key defensive ingredient of championship contenders

The Denver Broncos are missing a key element (or two) on their roster that simply isn't missing from some of the top contenders in the NFL this season. If you look at the last eight teams standing, they all have something in common that the Denver Broncos did not have in 2024: Top-level off-ball linebacker play.

The Broncos obviously had to deal with the injury early in the season to their best linebacker -- Alex Singleton -- and that injury not only cost the team as the season went along but has now created even more questions as we press onward in 2025.

Although free agent addition Cody Barton ended up having another 100-tackle season (and made some big plays), and even though Justin Strnad stepped up for the Broncos at times, Denver lacked consistent high-level play at the linebacker position which has been prioritized by the best teams in the NFL.

Broncos need to emphasize linebackers in 2025 offseason

The primary focus early in the 2025 offseason for the Broncos has been the team's lack of offensive weapons. Justifiably so. Those needs aren't getting trumped anytime soon. But when it comes to winning in January in the AFC, having linebackers with range and playmaking ability is essential. And just like the running back position on offense, it doesn't seem as though good help is all that hard to find.

At least, it shouldn't be.

Let's take a look at the final eight remaining teams and some of the big investments they've made at linebacker...

Kansas City Chiefs: Spent 2nd round pick on Nick Bolton, 3rd round pick on Leo Chenal

Buffalo Bills: Matt Milano big money contract; Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams in 3rd round

Houston Texans: Signed FA Azeez Al-Shaiir; 5th-round pick on Henry To'oTo'o

Baltimore Ravens: Traded for/re-signed Roquan Smith; 3rd-round pick on Trenton Simpson

Philadelphia Eagles: 3rd-round pick on Nakobe Dean; Signed Zack Baun in FA

Los Angeles Rams: Rare exception of two UDFAs

Detroit Lions: Alex Anzalone big-money FA; 1st-round pick on Jack Campbell

Washington Commanders: Signed Frankie Luvu & Bobby Wagner to FA deals

All of these teams, save for the Los Angeles Rams, found ways to make substantial investments at the linebacker position over the last couple of years. The closest the Broncos have come is drafting Drew Sanders, and it looks like the vision has changed on his projection (Sanders is playing off the edge).

Discovering Alex Singleton at his age doesn't really count and the Broncos undoubtedly need to get more dynamic at the linebacker position going forward. They clearly struggled at the second level of defense in the second half of the season, both in run defense and in coverage. There's no reason the Broncos should have gotten run all over against the Bills like they did, yet here we are.

There are free agents out there who could help the Broncos in 2025 but this position group could be getting a complete makeover. Barton is a free agent and probably would have been best served in a special teams role. The same could be said of Justin Strnad. Even though those guys deserve credit for making some plays, they were never supposed to be long-term starting options.

The Broncos don't have to spend 1st-round capital on the linebacker position, but they need to upgrade here in the worst way to be more competitive in January.