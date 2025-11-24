Broncos rivals just admitted their first embarrassing mistake (of many)

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders played one of the worst games of the 2025 NFL season so far in terms of the offensive side of the ball. Thankfully, the Broncos were able to come away with a victory, albeit an ugly one, but a victory nonetheless.

Winning makes those difficult pills a little easier to swallow, but losing on top of it all leads teams to make drastic changes. The Las Vegas Raiders fired special teams coordinator (and old friend) Tom McMahon shortly after that game against the Broncos, and now only a couple of weeks later, they've admitted another embarrassing mistake.

The Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, making it two out of the three major coordinators already in-season for first-year head coach Pete Carroll.

Broncos fans can only laugh as Raiders fire yet another coordinator in-season

Sources: Chip Kelly is out as the Raiders offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/n8XcqIPOl4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2025

The Raiders are 2-9 this season with the 31st-ranked scoring offense in the league. What's worse about the Chip Kelly move is that he was previously the highest-paid coordinator in the entire NFL. The Raiders brought him in from Ohio State where obviously they have success almost regardless of who is in the coordinator spot offensively.

Kelly has proven to not be a good fit for the NFL level in the past, and it felt like the Raiders tried to make a Picasso this offseason but it ended up looking like a kindergartner's version of "art". The decision to hire Pete Carroll in the first place was a desperation attempt at relevance in the division, but so many of the follow-up decisions to that move were embarrassing in the moment.

And they look even worse now.

Kelly is currently the fall guy for the Raiders' horrendous decision to trade for quarterback Geno Smith, who was just sacked a disgusting 10 times in one game by the Cleveland Browns' defensive line. Smith has also been a turnover machine this season, which is part of the reason why the Raiders' offensive operation is so bad.

It wasn't Chip Kelly's fault that Brock Bowers got hurt at the start of the season, but we haven't seen any area of the Raiders' offense improved from what they had last year, even with the additions of Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and more.

This is likely another step in the direction of the Raiders admitting their two biggest mistakes of the 2025 offseason, which were hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith. Those were laughable attempts at keeping up with the rest of the division, which is sprinting ahead of the Raiders at this point.

The embarrassment of firing Kelly might just be the tip of the iceberg.