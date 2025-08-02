Broncos' QB Bo Nix was on an MVP-caliber pace down the stretch in 2024

Denver Broncos' quarterback Bo Nix was on a torrid pace over the final eight games of his rookie season. Overall, Nix threw for 29 touchdown passes, which was the fifth-most in the NFL. He had more touchdown passes than QBs like Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

And while some people are still 'out' on the passer for 2025, things are trending up in a massive way and now has a fully-stocked personnel group on offense. With upgrades at running back, tight end, and wide receiver, the Broncos' front office was on a tear this offseason.

The young quarterback really put things together down the stretch in his rookie season, and his production is truly eye-popping.

Denver Broncos' QB Bo Nix was on a wild pace to end the 2024 NFL Season

Denver was 5-3 over their final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season, so not only was their record great, but Bo Nix was even better. Nix's production over the last eight games was this:



70.3% completion

2,022 yards

21 touchdowns

6 interceptions

108 rating

While these numbers seem great, you won't truly understand how great until I show you this production over a 17-game pace:



4,297 yards

45 touchdowns

13 interceptions

Yes, Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over his final eight games, which is flat-out elite, MVP-level production. This production would have thrown him into those MVP talks as a rookie. Not many quarterbacks are able to throw for 40 touchdowns in a season, so that production might be rare to see from Nix in 2025.

However, it is amazing to see just how prolific the Broncos' passing offense was last year at times. With an improved RB room and other new weapons like Evan Engram and Pat Bryant in the picture, perhaps we could see this type of season from Bo Nix in 2025.