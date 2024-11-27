Broncos power rankings roundup: Where do experts rank Denver after Week 12?
A huge win in Week 12 now has the Denver Broncos two games over .500 and still in the playoffs. Where do the experts power-rank the team? It's an exciting time in Broncos Country. The team is in prime playoff position and could enter their bye week on a third-game winning streak. After their heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, the Broncos have combined to beat their next two opponents by a score of 67-25.
It's clear that this coaching staff knew how to gather the troops and respond after such a devastating loss. The Cleveland Browns are on deck, and it's a Monday Night Football game. Denver is in primetime and can show the entire NFL world just how good of a team they are. And it seems like the Broncos are getting some respect in NFL power rankings.
Let's roundup some power rankings across the NFL landscape and see where the Denver Broncos are at.
ESPN, 10
"The Broncos are a quirky bunch on offense, as rookie quarterback Bo Nix has pushed himself squarely into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation and wide receiver Courtland Sutton is on track for his best season since 2018. They have surges on offense but not much consistency -- they have had the sixth-most drives with no first downs, and they're 24th in yards per pass play (6.4). It means they have leaned hard on a defense that continuously fends off difficult field positions. In order to make the playoffs, the offense has to find a gear that's slightly better than the one it's in right now."- Jeff Legwold
Pro Football Talk, 9
"Bo Nix is gradually looking like the best of the 2024 bunch."- Mike Florio
CBS Sports, 10
"The schedule is favorable and they have a great defense, a great coach and a rookie quarterback who is growing every week. The playoffs are real."- Pete Prisco
FOX Sports, 11
"Becoming a good team is all about consistency. Nothing about the Broncos' win in Las Vegas was noteworthy. But they did dig out of an early deficit and cruise to a relatively stress-free win — their first road win against the Raiders in a decade. Not remarkable, but being a good team means handling business."- David Helman
Guys, I do not mean to alarm you, but it seems like the NFL world does largely seem to think that the Denver Broncos, yes, those Denver Broncos, are a top-10 team in the NFL. What world are we living in? I was reliably told by many that this was going to be a four-win team and threaten to pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft.
I was also told that Bo Nix was a horrible draft pick by Sean Payton and was a huge desperation move. Man, I am so glad some of those people ended up being flat-out wrong. It seems like Denver's success has broken the brains of many across the NFL landscape who were low on Nix and the Broncos heading into 2024.
The team still has five games left, but they truly may only need to win two of those to make the postseason. Now yes, winning three at least would be ideal, but you just never know. Currently, the Broncos are the 7th and final seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Miami Dolphins are 5-6 and behind them at 8th, and the 5-7 Indianapolis Colts are 9th.
This is where the rubber meets the road, if you will. Even in 2023, the Broncos got themselves to 7-6 and had a pretty favorable remaining schedule. They ended up losing three of their final four games and did not make the postseason. The Broncos are now in a similar spot at 7-5. The team is better on both sides of the ball and do have another year of Sean Payton and his staff doing what they do.
We have seen Denver play a more polished brand of Sean Payton football this year, and if it was not for the Week 10 result, this would be seen as a near-perfect season for Denver given the circumstances.
Can the Broncos secure a playoff spot over the final five games? And if the answer is yes, I can't imagine just how high they could appear in the NFL power rankings world.