Broncos' pass rush has an ideal opponent in Week 2 after terrorizing Cam Ward

The Denver Broncos sacked Cam Ward six times in Week 1, and their Week 2 opponent could bring even more pass rush success.

The Broncos' pass rush ended up teeing off against Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, as they finished with six sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits. It's just one game, but Denver's pass-rush is currently on pace for 102 sacks, 112 tackles for loss, and 204 QB hits.

They won't hit those numbers, but that just shows you how dominant the team's defensive line was in their Week 1 win over the Titans. Well, the Broncos do play another subpar QB in Week 2, and his NFL history does bode well for the team's chances at again creating a ton of pressure.

Daniel Jones averages 50 sacks per 17-game season over his career

Daniel Jones did have a very good Week 1 performance against the Miami Dolphins, but across a 17-game season, this is what Jones has averaged, and it's not pretty:



3,557 yards

64.3% completion

17 touchdowns

11 interceptions

84.7 passer rating

50 sacks

He's been a bad quarterback for the large majority of his NFL career, and he takes a ton of sacks. Sure, Jones and the Colts' offense was electric in Week 1, but the Broncos' defense is simply a different animal.

Denver set a team record in 2024 with 63 sacks. They also led the NFL and had nine more than the next closest team. Indianapolis is probably going to come into this game with an offensive plan to have Daniel Jones get rid of the ball quickly, but Denver's stifling secondary play might not allow that.

Right now, all things normal, the Broncos are going to have Daniel Jones in a blender and could absolutely rack up another six sacks in Week 2. The Broncos have not started 2-0 since the 2021 NFL Season.