Broncos offense may get a huge break in Week 11 against the Falcons
The Denver Broncos return home and host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. And fortunately, the Broncos offense may be in good shape. Denver is right in the thick of the AFC playoff race, and it's crazy to think that this has been the case for two years in a row now. After losing Week 10, Denver drops to 5-5, but they are still in the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Atlanta Falcons come to town, and one of the things they do not do well is play defense. Their pass rush is non-existent, and the entire unit just is not great. The Falcons have allowed 17 touchdown passes in 2024, which is the sixth-most in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons defense is... not good
They have allowed the 11th-highest passer rating this year at 96.4 as well. Furthemore, they allow an opposing completion percentage of 70.4%, which is the highest in the NFL. They've also allowed the 12th-most passing yards in the league this year.
In terms of their pass rush, they have just nine sacks on the year, which is obviously dead-last in the NFL. I mean my gosh, the Broncos have two different players who are close to nine sacks in Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto.
Their rush defense is not much better. They have allowed 1,294 rushing yards this year, which ranks as the 9th-most in the NFL. Allowing 4.5 yards per rush, the Falcons rank as the 7th-highest in this category. The Falcons have let up 83 first downs by way of a running play. That is the 4th-highest total among all teams in the NFL.
No matter where you look, the Atlanta Falcons do not play defense well, at all. Being that the Denver Broncos also have this game at home, they should be able to have their way on offense in Week 11. Denver getting back into the win column is huge. The Falcons do have a ton of very talented players, but honestly, a lot of them are getting old, and this team is just not explosive on defense.
This could end up being a high-scoring game, as the Falcons offense features a ton of great players like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. This game is not a must-win by any means, but with the way the Week 10 game against the Chiefs ended, their Week 11 game absolutely feels like a must-win.