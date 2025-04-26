Broncos offense is on the cusp of greatness after RJ Harvey selection

The Denver Broncos just picked RJ Harvey with the 60th overall selection, and this supercharged running back has the offense on the cusp of greatness. Well, Broncos Country, we've finally got a running back selection. We had to wait to the bottom of the second round for it, but the Broncos have got someone who could be their immediate RB1 in RJ Harvey, a speedster back from UCF.

Harvey can do it all - he's got speed, insane burts, and can catch passes out of the backfield. In 2024, Harvey rushed for 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns on a sickening 6.8 yards per carry. He also added 20 receptions for another 267 yards as well.

And when you look at this offense even with just RJ Harvey now in the picture, this unit is on the cusp of greatness.

The Denver Broncos offense is almost complete

While the team could use another tight end and wide receiver, we have to remember that the Broncos offense finished the 2024 NFL Season as the 10th-ranked scoring unit, and they did this with a rookie quarterback learning the ropes and a backfield that simply wasn't getting it done.

Simply put, RJ Harvey is probably going to have a much bigger impact in year one than you might think, as rookie running backs are the one position, or one of the few, that can find an insane amount of immediate success.

The Broncos have a top-3 defense on paper in the NFL and could be right on the cusp of doing the same thing on the offensive side of the ball with their second-round pick, which they actually traded down two times to get to.

The hope here is that we see another playmaker added at some point within the next few picks, but the Broncos are getting closer.