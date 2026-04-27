Broncos' next roster move after 2026 NFL Draft couldn't be more obvious

Another NFL Draft is in the books, and it really feels like the Denver Broncos, roster-wise, have never been in a stronger position since that Super Bowl season about 10 years ago. There isn't a clear hole on the roster, and even if half of this draft class pans out to some degree, Denver will be even better than last year.

The Broncos truly don't have many other positions they need to address right now, as the Broncos managed to address all of their biggest roster needs during the draft, in what was clearly more of a needs-based approach than simply taking the best player available.

However, you could still argue that one of the main weaknesses could use another boost, and this leaves us with a rather obvious next move the team should make.

The Denver Broncos should sign Matt Milano to further boost the inside linebacker room

While some Broncos fans may want the team to sign Von Miller and bring back an all-time legend, there does appear to be a clear plan of attack with the EDGE room. Despite Jonah Elliss kicking over to inside linebacker, Drew Sanders is moving back to the outside, and given that other backup EDGE options in Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman play special teams, there simply might not be a spot for Miller.

Now, yes, would the Broncos really not jump on the chance to sign Miller because of Sanders? That seems unlikely, but the logistics just might not work out. When you look at the inside linebacker room, however, there could be room for Matt Milano.

Elliss moving to the position doesn't really guarantee that he'll pan out, and it's not like the Broncos invested much of anything into the position in the NFL Draft. Red Murdock was a great pick, and signing undrafted free agent Taurean York was a solid move as well.

Adding Milano does at least raise the floor of the room. Given how bad the room has been in previous years, I think we're all a bit guilty of perhaps overhyping the Murdock pick and the York signing. At the end of the day, these two were, at best, late-round-caliber prospects.

That makes it quite unlikely that either makes much of an impact, but sure, you never know. Milano turns 32 years old in July and is set to enter his 10th year in the league, having played his first nine years with the Buffalo Bills.

After playing in just nine games in the regular season between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Milano suited up for 12 games in 2025 and had 3.5 sacks, 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. Milano is typically quite strong in coverage and would be best suited in more of a backup role given his age and injury history.

But make no mistake - Milano was still effective for Buffalo in 2025. And fortunately, the Broncos aren't really paying much of anything to Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad, so there is room, financially speaking, for a fresh face.

This isn't me saying that Milano would even make the final roster, as there is still a long way to go before that. However, when you access the roster as a whole, there still appears to be a notable weakness at linebacker.