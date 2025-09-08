Broncos must make a bold running back change after sloppy Week 1 victory

The Denver Broncos did see some promise from their RB room in Week 1, but it's already time for a notable change.

The Broncos' offense was simply sloppy in Week 1. It was an annoying performance if you ask me, as the Broncos had all offseason to get sorted out on that side of the ball. All of the offseason hype also made many Broncos' fans thinking that they were going to come out firing.

Well, that didn't happen. Only a handful of players on offense actually played well, and while it's still just Week 1, it might be time for a necessary change in the backfield.

The Broncos must elevate Jaleel McLaughlin to the RB3 role and demote Tyler Badie

Tyler Badie did not register a rushing yard but did catch two passes for 16 yards. However, he saw 14 snaps total and was inefficient as a pass catcher. He actually dropped a dump-off pass from Bo Nix that could have gone for a ton of yards, and it just did not feel like he was comfortable out there.

You have to wonder if this was another instance of Sean Payton trying to prove someone, somewhere, wrong. While it's still only Week 1, the Broncos should seek to send Tyler Badie to the bench and make him a healthy scratch for Week 2.

Jaleel McLauglin is simply a more trustworthy player at this point and does have a high-floor as a third-down back, if that's how the Broncos want to use him. In 2023 and 2024, McLaughlin finished the season with 570 and 572 yards and has caught 55 passes in 33 total games.

I understand wanting Tyler Badie to be a factor for the Denver Broncos, but if Week 1 is any indication, the Broncos need to pull the plug quickly. JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely be an efficient duo, and inserting Jaleel McLaughlin back into the mix would make the most sense.