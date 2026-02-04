Broncos must be prepared to take $122 million risk to upgrade the offense

The Denver Broncos must be prepared to take big risks in the 2026 offseason with a fourth Super Bowl title on the line for the franchise.

That doesn't mean the team should be reckless with the way it spends, but the window is open for general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to take some home run swings in free agency, especially if one specific top-tier playmaker ends up hitting the market.

The best wide receiver currently scheduled to reach free agency is Dallas Cowboys playmaker George Pickens, who spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Steelers before absolutely exploding this past year for Dallas. The Cowboys have repeatedly expressed interest in keeping him, but they have also shown that they will draw a line in the sand with negotiations. If Pickens hits free agency, the Broncos must be prepared to come with their best offer.

Broncos need to be prepared to go after George Pickens if the Cowboys let him hit free agency

According to Spotrac and Pro Football Focus, Pickens is currently projected at a market value of $30.6 million per season, and a four-year deal worth $122.4 million in total money.

There's no way around it: That's a lot of money.

As the NFL salary cap continues to skyrocket year over year, a contract with an average annual value of around $30 million would be roughly 10 percent of the salary cap pie. With that being the case, the percentage will only decrease over time as the cap continues to rise substantially.

With contracts being structured in such a way that the earlier cap hits don't often reflect AAV (average annual value), it's worth noting that a contract for someone like George Pickens would likely take up less than 10 percent of the salary cap until the third year of the deal, at which point the Broncos would be able to reevaluate the situation.

All of that to say, this is a risk the Broncos must be prepared to take. There have been plenty of documented personality and work habit issues with Pickens in the past, which would have to be properly vetted to give him a contract of this magnitude. However, the risk is worth the potential reward when it comes to the Broncos' biggest need this offseason being a ball-dominant WR1 like Pickens.

Pickens finished last season with 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, easily the best numbers of his career up to this point. He doesn't turn 25 until March, so he's still a young player whose best years are likely ahead of him.

It's going to be difficult to pry him out of Dallas, especially with the franchise tag available, but with the Cowboys trading Micah Parsons last year, would you really put anything past them at this point?

The Broncos have the need and the urgency to sign a player like Pickens, not to mention the salary cap flexibility. if they can make this type of move happen, it would atone for many "sins" in past years of failing to properly surround Bo Nix in his formative years at receiver.