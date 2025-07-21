Broncos' most obvious weakness refuses to disappear before training camp

As training camp approaches for the Denver Broncos, this one key position still feels like a glaring weakness. Denver definitely filled some roster weaknesses in the 2025 NFL Offseason. They hammered away at some needs in free agency and also (hopefully) found some answers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It was not a perfect offseason by any means, and no NFL team has one of those. Well, the team reports to training camp on July 25th, and it's just not likely that we see the Broncos making any sort of major move between now and then to finish up any sort of roster-building.

This key position still kind of sticks out as a glaring weakness as camp approaches, though.

The Denver Broncos are still quite thin at tight end

I truly believe the Broncos hoped to use one of their first few picks on a tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the run on tight ends in the second round really seemed to throw the Broncos a curveball. They did sign Evan Engram but did not draft a tight end until the seventh round with former basketball player Caleb Lohner.

Lohner would at minimum surely take multiple seasons to fully develop at the position, so he's likely to be a non-factor this season. The Broncos also know what that have in Adam Trautman, which is a solid blocker and someone who can catch one pass per game.

Evan Engram is going to be the primary player in this room, but he did just come off an injury-riddled season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so where does this team turn if Engram misses more time in 2025?

It is a bit of a scary thought, but on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks actually cut former Broncos tight end Noah Fant, so perhaps there could be a reunion with Fant returning to Denver. Anyway, as of now, the tight end room is much improved from just a few months ago, but it's still a glaring weakness approaching training camp.