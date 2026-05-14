Broncos’ most important contract extension in 2026 may require difficult goodbye

The Denver Broncos enter the 2026 season with expectations higher than the Rockies. No, not the Colorado Rockies; those Rockies have… sadly low…expectations. I mean expectations higher than the Rocky Mountains - a mile high, and then some.

High expectations for 2026 are the sunshine before clouds coming on the horizon in 2027: salary cap space. Currently, the Broncos are expected to be at the bottom of the league for cap space, good for 5th worst in the NFL. That, combined with key players becoming unrestricted free agents, is enough to sprinkle some gray hair onto the heads of Denver’s front office.

Cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian, along with safety Brandon Jones, are all set to be free agents. Does Denver extend all three of those players? Extend just one or two and build through the NFL Draft? It would be hard to believe the team would keep all three. But, options exist alongside the difficult decisions.

Denver Broncos have difficult contract situation looming with Courtland Sutton in 2027

Anyone watching the Broncos for the past two years knows how important their defense has been to quarterback Bo Nix’s development. And the secondary can’t afford to lose talent in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and this year's #1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza.

Instead of losing a piece (or two) of their secondary, another option – a sadder one, if we’re honest – is available, and maybe even realistic.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is scheduled to be paid over $28 million in 2027, when he’ll be 32 years old. Plus, the recent trade with the Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle (and his future contract situation) bolsters a wide receiver room that desperately needed bolstering.

Any Denver fan knows what Sutton means to the team and the city. The leadership, commitment, and consistency are everything an NFL team could ask for. In return, perhaps he’s earned the loyalty of the team. But in a business environment, when teams prioritize youth and rookie contracts, that loyalty could be thinner than the Denver air.

Departing from Sutton would open the door for creativity on the Denver roster and future contracts. Maybe Moss and Jones stay, with McMillian heading elsewhere, so Denver can stockpile money for Nix’s impending contract.

A logical – but sad – option exists for Denver to save money from an aging wide receiver.

The option is available. Cry accordingly.