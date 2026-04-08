Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: Obvious trend is emerging for pick 62

The Denver Broncos trading its first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle shored up the offense for 2026. Suddenly, Denver's roster, especially on offense, is among the best in the NFL. There isn't an argent hole on that side of the ball, and the same could be said for defense.

However, many can see where the team could improve. Wide receiver was a need, but with Waddle in the picture, that's been taken care of. The top remaining needs for Denver are clearly tight end, running back, and linebacker.

Denver picks with the 62nd overall selection as their first pick in this year's draft, unless the front office decides to move up. A quick look around the NFL landscape begins to paint a repetitive picture for that 62nd selection.

Denver Broncos mock draft roundup has very common theme at pick 62

Field Yates, ESPN - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

"Denver made its big splash to add Jaylen Waddle, a move that was logical in part because the roster has so few limitations. Inside linebacker is an area to continue to add at after Dre Greenlaw couldn't provide a boost this past season. Trotter is one of my favorite fits in this round. He's a tough, hard-nosed and instinctive run defender in traffic who could slide into coordinator Vance Joseph's defense."

Field Yates of ESPN has the Broncos taking Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter with the 62nd pick. Not only could Trotter be the best player available at this point, but he would fill a clear need, and perhaps the biggest need on the roster. Trotter already being a strong run defender really bodes well for his chances in the NFL.

His father, Jeremiah Trotter, was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro at the position with the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL bloodlines are present, and the player profile fits what the Broncos are missing.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com - Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush is a fun tight end prospect and is going to come into the NFL and already be a competent blocker. This being the case could make drafting him at pick 62 an easy decision. It's tougher, sometimes, to find collegiate tight ends who are already strong blockers when they transition into the NFL.

Roush isn't a high-end receiver or anything, but he's got potential there and is bigger at the position, standing at 6-6 and weighing 267 pounds. Roush might not be the biggest name at the position this year, but the fit makes a ton of sense.

Tankathon.com - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Another mock draft that has the Broncos taking Trotter; this time, it's Tankathon getting in on the action. You almost have to wonder if the Broncos are locking into a few positions at pick 62 given how strong the roster is overall.

Matt Miller, ESPN - Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

"Denver's defense is elite, but there's room for a downhill thumper. Trotter has NFL bloodlines and the speed to make a huge impact in the run game, where he's a missile with quick read-and-react skills."

The third of four mock drafts here features Trotter to the Broncos. In the offseason, Denver cut Dre Greenlaw after just one season, and it was announced that Jonah Elliss would get some snaps at the position.

The Elliss news is significant, as you don't really see players floating between the inside and outside linebacker positions - it's one or the other, so with the news that Elliss will get some snaps at inside linebacker, that tells me that the Broncos hope to move him to the position full-time.

There seems to be a shot that the Broncos linebacker room in 2026 could feature Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad, Elliss, and Trotter. This would bring some much-needed youth into the room and establish a very clear long-term plan as well.

The Broncos mock drafts are beginning to paint a very obvious picture heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.