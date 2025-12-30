Broncos may have seamless path to Super Bowl LX thanks to Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have gone 23-10 in the regular season since the start of the Bo Nix era, and all this team has done is stack win after win. The Broncos are one win away from clinching the no. 1 overall playoff seed in the AFC, and this obviously comes with a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

With the news that the LA Chargers will not be playing Justin Herbert, the Broncos' chances at victory just shot up a lot, and it's now going to be quite difficult for Denver to not win this game. Some have already begun to compare this Week 18 home game to what happened in Week 18 last year.

In that game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver needed to win to just get into the playoffs, and they played mostly backups against the Chiefs and were wearing their throwback jerseys. Week 18 here in 2025 is almost identical, and if Denver does seal the deal and earn the top seed, they'd only have to win two home playoff games to make the Super Bowl, and when you look

Bo Nix's home dominance is impossible to ignore, and that could lead to a Super Bowl LX berth

The one thing, among many, that has stuck out with the Denver Broncos in the Bo Nix era is just how dominant this team has been in front of the home crowd. Here are Nix's stats at home during his career thus far:



13-3 record

369/569 (64.9%)

4,408 total yards

39 total touchdowns

15 interceptions

95.3 passer rating

The Broncos lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars a couple of weeks ago at home, and that was their first home loss since Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season. Simply put, you'd love the Broncos' chances at home to win just two games.

Bo Nix has largely been playing out of his mind at home, and his six best games passer rating wise were all at home. Furthermore, Nix has thrown for a career-high four touchdown passes in four separate games, and those games were all at home.

The thin air in Mile High, punishing pass rush, and overwhelming QB performance could be enough for Denver to advance to the Super Bowl. Another massive point here is that Denver could also be fresh off a first-round bye, so they'll be healthy and could get some key players back from injury as well.

It is very obvious how the Denver Broncos can make the Super Bowl, and Bo Nix is the primary reason.