Broncos may have perfect chance to bring back team legend for one last ride

The Buffalo Bills have a significant decision to make regarding former Denver Broncos legend Von Miller this offseason. Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills just a couple of years ago and the bill is about to come due. Miller is set to account for nearly $24 million on the Bills's salary cap this season, and that's simply not going to be happening considering he played less than 300 snaps all last season.

Obviously, Miller has still been productive in his limited snaps, but by making him a post-June 1 cut, the Bills can save over $17 million on this year's salary cap. And with that in mind, the former Super Bowl 50 MVP and best defensive player in Denver Broncos franchise history could soon become a free agent.

Would the Broncos consider bringing him. back?

Denver Broncos make a ton of sense as landing spot for Von Miller if he's cut

Miller played just 279 snaps this past season and still managed 6.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, eight QB hits, and 16 total quarterback pressures. As far as someone coming in off the sideline and providing an extra jolt when you need it as a pressure player, Miller is still getting the job done.

He might not be racking up 18 sacks again as an NFL player, but playing in tandem with the likes of Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, and Dondrea Tillman, Miller could stay fresh and provide the Broncos with valuable depth.

Miller has continually referred to the Broncos as "we" when talking about the team even in the years since he's left. And at this point, he's been gone for quite some time. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams not long after the Broncos traded him back in the 2021 season, and he's been contending as a member of the Bills ever since then.

There's no question that Miller is going to eventually retire a Bronco someday, so why not have one last ride with the team in 2025 now that they are back in the thick of things in the AFC? You can never have too many good pass rushers, and the Broncos already have edge guys -- Elliss and Tillman -- who play special teams. It wouldn't be expensive to sign Miller in free agency, his pass rush skills are still there, and he would undoubtedly welcome the chance to return to Denver.

This may have absolutely nothing to do with anything, but when Sean Payton was with the Saints, he made a point to sign many former Broncos players after their prime years in Denver, enough to make me believe he'd do it again with Miller now that he's the head coach of the Broncos.

Remember when Champ Bailey signed with the Saints? How about Chris Harris Jr.? Bradley Roby? Anybody remember when Bennie Fowler played for the Saints? Remember when Sean Payton had Emmanuel Sanders on his roster and helped him reach an incentive?

If the boot fits, right?

Having Miller in Denver again would be special. He's done so much for this franchise and to have him close out his career in the colors he bleeds would be a bit of fan service mixed with the possibility of Miller making some big plays for a Denver Broncos playoff team again. Win-win.