Broncos may have one of the easiest free agency periods in the NFL

The Denver Broncos have done a nice job at affording themselves flexibility in free agency, and this could make their lives easy this offseason. The three big extensions that Denver got done recently have really allowed them some breathing room in free agency. All of Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, and Jonathon Cooper were slated to hit the open market in 2025.

Well, all of them got four-year extensions, keeping them off of the market. Now heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, Denver doesn't have to worry about those big-name players potentially hitting the market. They have now gotten themselves into a great spot where many of their free agents were only part-time players and, frankly, players that need to be replaced.

The Broncos have played their cards right

Their 'biggest' free agent name is probably DJ Jones, who is a part-time player and a one-trick pony at the defensive tackle spot. Other free agents that Denver will have to make a decision on include players like Riley Dixon, Javonte Williams, Jarrett Stidham, Cody Barton, Tremon Smith, and others.

The Broncos won't have to open their checkbooks to retain one of their current free agent players, but had they not gotten those four extensions done that were mentioned above, they could have been in a bit of trouble.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, Denver can really begin to mold their roster into the best possible version of itself - they have a cost-controlled QB in Bo Nix who showed a whole heck of a lot in 2024. They also have more cap space opening up, as they took on the $53 million portion of Russell Wilson's dead cap this past season.

Denver can really scan the market nicely and make several signings that fit what they want to do. I would not be shocked to see free agency moves at DT, ILB, S, WR, TE, and RB. The Broncos can truly make a plethora of moves, and there does seem to be this misconception out there that the team is again cap-strapped, which is simply not the case.

Denver has money to spend in 2025 and every reason to go out and make it happen. They've got a young QB they believe in and a very encouraging 2024 season to build from. This could be a very prolific season for the Broncos' franchise if they are able to play their cards right in free agency.

The new age of Broncos' football begins now.