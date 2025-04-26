Broncos may have gotten steal of the NFL Draft with RJ Harvey pick

The Denver Broncos used the 60th overall pick on RJ Harvey from UCF, and they may have just gotten one of the steals of the entire NFL Draft. Harvey might not be a huge name given how many talented RBs went before this pick, but the Denver Broncos may have gotten themselves a huge steal here.

They ended up trading down twice in the second round and improve later capital, dropping their second-round pick from 51 down to pick 60. RJ Harvey is the first of perhaps multiple playmakers the Broncos add during Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but Harvey could steal the show.

Did the Denver Broncos just get a huge steal?

HIGH praise for new Bronco RJ Harvey 😤 pic.twitter.com/12yhXfateG — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) April 26, 2025

This is a pretty big endorsement from Trevor Sikkema of PFF. Bucky Irving was a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in the 2024 NFL Draft and was actually teammates with Bo Nix at Oregon. Some Broncos fans did want the team to take Irving, but it did not happen, obviously.

Given how much of a speedster RJ Harvey is and how good he is on the ground and catching passes out of the backfield, Harvey could quickly become a fan favorite and might end up being one of the steals of the NFL Draft. The focus with the RB class was on guys like Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, and others, but I would not rule out RJ Harvey from making a massive impact in year one and for the long-term.

Bo Nix may have gotten himself an elite running back with this selection, and the hope here is that Harvey can help stabilize the run game for years to come for the Denver Broncos.

Truly, the Broncos might be one solid run game away from fielding an elite offense in the NFL.