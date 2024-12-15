Broncos make emphatic statement by benching struggling cornerback
The stakes are high for the Denver Broncos as they face off against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, and they are not messing around when it comes to the starting lineup.
Or the active roster, in general.
The Broncos did not cut cornerback Levi Wallace after what he called the worst game of football he's ever played, but they did the next closest thing. The Broncos have made a pretty emphatic statement by benching Wallace against the Colts and making him inactive for the game, in general.
It will be Kris Abrams-Draine, Damarri Mathis, and young Reese Taylor making his NFL debut against a stellar Colts wide receiver group.
Broncos make Levi Wallace inactive after Monday night debacle
The Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns a couple of weeks ago, but Levi Wallace was the primary culprit on a number of huge plays in the passing game for the Cleveland Browns, as well as on the back end of a number of plays that could have been made. Jameis Winston threw for under 500 yards, but he could have easily had over 500 and close to 600 if he had not missed a couple of wide-open receivers deep downfield throughout the game.
And it may seem like a slight exaggeration or hyperbole, but Wallace was genuinely responsible for most of the damage that was done. The Broncos allowed a team that came into that game 32nd in the NFL in 3rd down conversion rate to look like a prolific attack on 3rd down plays.
Not only will Wallace be inactive for the Broncos in this one, but Riley Moss is obviously not playing, as expected.
It remains to be seen whether the Broncos will trot rookie Kris Abrams-Draine out there for his first NFL start, or if 2022 starter Damarri Mathis will get the nod. It was Abrams-Draine against the Browns when the Broncos originally benched Wallace.
Another very interesting bit of news based on the inactive list is that second-year player Drew Sanders -- a third-round pick in 2023 -- will be making his regular season debut here in 2024. Sanders will primarily play special teams but you can't help but wonder if we'll get a package of plays for him to rush the passer as well.
Levelle Bailey is inactive as the Broncos pave the way for snaps for the very intriguing Sanders.
The Broncos are not in a "win and in" situation against the Colts, but the stakes are incredibly high. Their playoff chances go from over 90 percent if they win on Sunday to roughly 50 percent if they lose. This game is critical for Denver's aspirations of returning to the postseason for the first time since 2015, and they're banking on the young guys to get them there.