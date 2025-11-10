Broncos' LB Alex Singleton reveals he was recently treated for cancer

The news broke on Monday, and the immediately fallout seems to indicate that Alex Singleton's prognosis is great. The Denver Broncos will obviously be without Singleton for a few weeks as he recovers.

Adam Schefter reported that, after a random drug test a couple of weeks ago, it was discovered that Singleton had a cancerous tumor. The tumor was removed on Friday, the day after Denver beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football:

After a random drug test two weeks ago, doctors discovered that Broncos LB Alex Singleton had a testicular cancerous tumor that they removed the day after Denver defeated the Raiders on Thursday night football. “The prognosis is excellent for me and my family,” Singleton… pic.twitter.com/VQW2TfLSH3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2025

Here is a statement from the linebacker himself:

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon!



Go Broncos! pic.twitter.com/6qge5tPirn — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) November 10, 2025

All in all, the news seems to be encouraging for Singleton, as he indicates that it's a "great prognosis for me and my family."

Singleton is in his fourth year with the Denver Broncos and has started all 10 games for the team thus far, racking up 89 total tackles, but this type of news really enforces the truth that NFL players are still human and are human beings first.

It's also reinforces the idea that everyone should pay attention to their bodies, as even the best of professional athletes can have medical issues pop up. It is absolutely outstanding news that the prognosis for Alex Singleton is positive.

He is likely going to miss the Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it does not appear that this is a season-ending injury at all. Singleton is a vocal leader for the Denver Broncos and has been a warrior for the team for years now.

Back in 2024, when he tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he finished the game, which goes to show you how tough of a player he is. On the field, though, we should now see more Justin Strnad with Singleton set to miss a few weeks.

Singleton's statement thanks many people, and he also broke the news to the team on Monday morning.