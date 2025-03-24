Broncos latest coaching hire could be key to sleeper Day 2 NFL Draft pick

The Denver Broncos recently made a new addition to their coaching staff with the hiring of Jeff Schmedding as the team's inside linebackers coach. Although Schmedding was the defensive coordinator at Washington State, he could provide the Broncos with some valuable intel on a sleeper potential Day 2 selection for the team.

As the Broncos seek out more offensive weapons for young quarterback Bo Nix, they could look to take advantage of a wide receiver class that is deeper than it is top-heavy, especially as you get into the second day of the NFL Draft. One player who has received a bit more hype in recent days is former UNLV and more recently Washington State receiver Kyle Wililams.

Williams is one of the most explosive playmakers in the class and could have the type of speed the Broncos are looking to add to the mix to go with the other players they have on the roster.

Broncos new coach could provide insight on Kyle Williams

Williams had a really good week of Senior Bowl practices and impressed a lot of folks with his release off the line of scrimmage and ability to quickly separate. What made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the country this past year was his ability to create with the ball in his hands after the catch.

The Broncos need a combination of those traits in their offense as they have a number of players who really excel at making plays deeper downfield, but not so much in the short-intermediate range.

Williams can fill the gap.

It just so happens that Schmedding coached against this guy every day in practice over the last two years, and they both arrived at Washington State the same year (2023). When it comes to the NFL Draft, one of the most important factors that isn't often considered by fans and armchair general managers is the fit of a person within an organization.

That is not to say that Williams is unquestionably a fit personality-wise for the Denver Broncos just because he knows one of the coaches on the team, but there is now a member of the coaching staff who can give an extremely accurate assessment of the type of person the team would be adding to its locker room.

And if everything is good on that front, it could vault someone like Williams to the top of the wide receiver pecking order on Day 2 for a team like the Broncos. The Broncos have ultimate flexibility in this year's draft, at least from where I'm sitting. They addressed their biggest needs, save for running back, in NFL Free Agency.

If the Broncos go with a running back in the 1st round, they could very easily justify a player like Williams as high as the 51st overall pick. And he would probably be a steal at 85.