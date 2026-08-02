Broncos just got even more reason to bring Von Miller back after recent signing

The Denver Broncos are good enough to win the Super Bowl this year, and if they do, a main reason why would be because of the elite pass rush. The Broncos have led the NFL in sacks in each of the last two seasons and lead the league in total sacks over the past three seasons.

It's not a secret that Denver's pass-rush is suffocating, and it's primed to again be among the best in the league in the 2026 season. Well, for a while now, many fans have been clamoring for the team to bring Von Miller back, who played for the team from 2011-2021, racking up 110.5 sacks and 225 quarterback hits, which are both the most in team history.

The Broncos might also benefit from Miller's veteran presence in the locker room, and the timing could be perfect, as Denver is capable of winning it all, and with a recent signing that broke on Sunday evening, the Broncos must spring on the chance to bring Miller back.

The Denver Broncos should bring back Von Miller to copy the Houston Texans

Just three years after the Broncos took Miller with the 2nd overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans took Jadeveon Clowney with the 1st pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he's headed back to the team that made him a pro:

Reunion: The #Texans are signing their own former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



Clowney, who played last year for the #Cowboys, stays in his hometown to play. A quick photoshop: pic.twitter.com/ACZYDLQZgH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2026

The Texans might have the best overall defense in the NFL, as their secondary was on another level in 2025. Houston ranked 2nd in points allowed per game, so they were one slot ahead of the Broncos, and all of Calen Bullock, Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre had four interceptions apiece.

Houston also got better on defense, as they not only just signed Clowney, but also also signed defensive back Reed Blankenship in free agency and took defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Texans have gotten even more aggressive to improve an already elite defense, so should the Broncos follow suit? The answer is yes, and very recently, via Instagram, Miller himself didn't entirely throw out the possibility of returning to the Broncos:

Von Miller still hinting at a possible reunion in Denver 👀



Come home @VonMiller ❕ pic.twitter.com/Aub50LXcn9 — SleeperBroncos (@SleeperBroncos) August 2, 2026

This could be nothing, but it could be something. With Denver being elite at rushing the passer, there really isn't any harm in bringing Miller back, as he had nine sacks, six tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits in just 37 percent of the defensive snaps for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

As you can see, this wouldn't just be a sweet homecoming move, as Miller can still play and would have absolutely had another double-digit sack season if he played, let's say, 50 percent of the snaps. Denver obviously does not need a starter off the EDGE, but being able to land Miller, who is clearly still a top-tier backup option, would give the Broncos a notable addition at the perfect time.