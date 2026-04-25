Broncos' Jonah Coleman pick fulfills pre-draft prophecy as perfect fit

You never hit on 100 percent of pre-draft predictions, but once in a while, the stars align, and pre-draft prophecies are fulfilled. The Denver Broncos have used their top pick in the 4th round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Washington running back Jonah Coleman, who has been the ideal fit for exactly what the team needs at the position all along.

Coleman was the 108th overall pick in this year's draft, but the two picks the Broncos have in the 4th round were labeled as picks that would "define" the class, according to Broncos GM George Paton. Coleman is the type of player who could end up playing a massive role on a Super Bowl contender right away.

The Broncos re-signed JK Dobbins in free agency, and they already invested a 2nd-round pick in RJ Harvey last year, but Coleman is the missing piece of a running back stable that sorely lacked a reliable option down the stretch this past season.

Jonah Coleman gives Denver Broncos ideal depth on all 3 downs at RB

This quote from Jonah Coleman at the NFL Scouting Combine perfectly captures what makes him an obvious and ideal fit for the Broncos:

Washington RB Jonah Coleman on why pass protection as a RB is important: “You not gonna play if you can’t pass pro. It’s simple. I’m paying $100M [to a QB], you’re getting paid $2M. Who’s more important?” pic.twitter.com/p5Whhr7RoO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 27, 2026

At 5-foot-8, 222 pounds, Coleman is extremely well-built and ready for the brutal task of playing a pass-protecting role in an offense that led the NFL last year in pass attempts.

That, along with the fact that he ranked 3rd in all of FBS last season with six receptions of 20-plus yards make Coleman the ideal fit as a replacement for Tyler Badie in Denver's running back stable in passing situations. But unlike Badie, Coleman can give the team some actual depth in the running game in case of injuries at the position.

One thing the Broncos have coveted in the prospects they bring in is a team-first mentality, and that's what Jonah Coleman is all about. He was a team captain at Washington and was beloved by his coaches there.

Another reason to love this pick? Coleman protects the football well and only had two fumbles in his entire college career.

There is no question that the Broncos had to upgrade their depth at the running back position. When JK Dobbins went down last season, he was a slow, painful decline of the running game, which was amplified in the playoffs. The Broncos had cut Audric Estimé leading up to the regular season, so they needed to get another young, talented prospect in the mix to fortify that unit.

Not that the Broncos couldn't have gone after other types of backs in a very thin overall draft class at the position, but Coleman's ability to run between the tackles, protect the football, protect the quarterback, and make plays in the passing game undoubtedly made him the no-brainer pre-draft fit for this team.