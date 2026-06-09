Broncos' John Franklin-Myers replacement could come in the most unlikely place

The Denver Broncos likely knew they were not going to re-sign John Franklin-Myers, who signed a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency worth over $20 million per season. It was quite the payday for a great player, but the Broncos obviously were never going to meet that price tag.

At this point, it's not a guarantee who steps into that role, but all of Eyioma Uwazurike, Tyler Onyedim, and Sai'vion Jones figure to compete for that starting spot. Given that there could be three legitimate players here, the Broncos could end up deploying more of a committee approach.

Franklin-Myers himself was actually only a part-time player for the Broncos, playing roughly half the snaps, so this could be something we see further in 2026. However, could this potential cap casualty end up being an ideal replacement for the departed Franklin-Myers?

Jaguars' DE Arik Armstead could be Denver Broncos actual John Franklin-Myers replacement

Alex Kay identified Arik Armstead as a logical cut candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars:



"With June 1 now in the rear-view, it's relatively surprising that Arik Armstead is still on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster.



Armstead is one of the more obvious potential salary cap casualties in the NFL right now. With the cash-strapped Jaguars lacking cap room and Armstead having no guaranteed money left on his contract, the team could clear up nearly $15 million (and only incur a shade under $5 million in dead money) by releasing the veteran defensive lineman.



While Armstead was a quality contributor to the NFL's top rushing defense last year and recorded 5.5 sacks—his highest total since 2021—he's set to enter an age-33 season and could be due for a sharp regression. Jacksonville also traded for Ruke Orhorhoro this offseason and could slot him into Armstead's spot in the lineup.



Pro Football Focus issued a replacement-level 60.3 overall grade to Armstead last season. While he did rank top-15 amongst qualifying defensive interior players in sacks, hurries and pressures, his production tailed off in the back half of the campaign. It's unlikely he'll improve much in his 12th NFL season, meaning it could be time to make the tough but financially prudent decision to move on."

Armstead could be on the fringe in Jacksonville. The Jags could use the near-$15 million in salary cap savings by cutting him, and he is an aging player. However, he was still somewhat productive in 2025 and does bring a ton of experience into the room.

While it's not a guarantee he gets cut, it feels like a realistic scenario. In 2025 for the Jaguars, Armstead racked up 5.5 sacks, 28 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits. As recently as 2023, he finished with five sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

Despite playing in a 4-3 defense for the bulk of his career, he has played in a 3-4 before and is 6-7, 290 pounds, so he does have the length for the position. If the Broncos progress further through the offseason and see that their own defensive ends simply aren't in a spot to start, the free agent mark could be an obvious place for the team to look.

Armstead potentially being a cap casualty could give Denver a chance to grab a quality player at a key position. Franklin-Myers was quite productive for Denver in 2024 and 2025, so his replacement should end up being a legitimate option.

The idea of adding a seasoned veteran like Armstead makes all the sense in the world for a win-now team like the Broncos. The team also has enough cap space to make another notable free agency move if the opportunity arises.