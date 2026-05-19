Broncos insider revealed the team's most coveted undrafted rookies in 2026

If you want to know how much the Denver Broncos value any of their undrafted free agents, just follow the money.

Money talks, and even if it doesn't determine whether or not a player makes the roster, it can serve as a major indicator of just how much the team likes a specific player, and how competitive they had to be in order to sign someone.

Throughout the course of the offseason, one of the most interesting topics of discussion centers around which undrafted free agent rookies could possibly make the roster. And if you're looking into which players might have a leg up, all you have to do is follow the cash.

Denver Broncos gave huge guarantees to a handful of priority undrafted free agents in 2026

To give some context to this discussion, let's look at the two highest-paid UDFAs over the past three years, just so you can get an idea of how much these numbers have mattered, especially under head coach Sean Payton.

In 2025, the two highest guarantees were given to outside linebacker Johnny Walker ($254,000) and linebacker Karene Reid ($249,000). Walker was placed on IR, but is still on the team here in 2026, and Karene Reid also made the roster out of training camp.

In 2024, running back Blake Watson and offensive tackle Frank Crum each received contract guarantees of $250,000. Both of those players made the opening day roster and Crum is still with the Broncos now.

In 2023, it was offensive lineman Alex Palczewski who received the highest signing bonus among UDFAs, and he not only made the team, but was just re-signed to a two-year contract this offseason, and is one of the team's most important backup linemen.

The money for these UDFAs matters, though some of the guys who receive lower guarantees can still make it. There are three players who have set new Broncos UDFA records when it comes to total contract guarantees here in the 2026 season (via Mike Klis of 9News in Denver):

LB Taurean York: $325,000 total money guaranteed

OT Tyler Miller: $275,000 total money guaranteed

OLB Dasan McCullough: $265,000 total money guaranteed

To give a frame of reference for the type of substantial investments the Broncos made in these players, consider that former Iowa linebacker Karson Sharar was drafted with the 2nd overall pick in the 6th round of this year's draft (183rd overall by the Arizona Cardinals). He was given a total contract guarantee of $328,432.

The Broncos gave Taurean York nearly the same contract guarantees as an undrafted free agent, indicating they value him in the realm of a high 6th-round pick.

Sean Payton stated after the NFL Draft that they felt there were some linemen on the offensive side of the ball who fell out of the NFL Draft that they had draftable grades on. The $275,000 given to Tyler Miller of Iowa State is an indicator that he's now just blowing smoke. That is the most guaranteed money the Broncos have ever given to an offensive lineman.

Miller is 6-foot-9, 324 pounds, and has outstanding athletic traits and overall length. He's started at both left and right tackle, but finished his college career starting 39 straight games, most of which came on the right side.

The Broncos gave 7th-round pick Red Murdock a total contract guarantee of just over $122,000. That doesn't mean they don't value a player like Murdock, but it just goes to show that sometimes, it literally pays to go undrafted.

The fact that the Broncos gave record-setting deals to these three players, in particular, means more than just the UDFA market after the NFL Draft is like the Wild, Wild West. It also proves how coveted the players were that the Broncos ultimately landed, and just how much the team values them going forward.

Prepare your 53-man roster predictions accordingly.